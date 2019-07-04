Gabalex Capital Management Has Trimmed By $4.30 Million Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position; TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:TOG) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 11.46%. The Gabalex Capital Management Llc holds 100,000 shares with $4.36M value, down from 200,000 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $54.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 4.58M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL

Among 2 analysts covering TORC Oil & Gas (TSE:TOG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TORC Oil & Gas had 2 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:TOG) earned “Buy” rating by Altacorp on Monday, February 25. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7.75 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. See TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:TOG) latest ratings:

26/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $7.75 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Altacorp Rating: Buy New Target: $6.25 Maintain

More recent TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:TOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:TOG) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is TORC Oil & Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG) A Strong Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2018. Reuters.com‘s news article titled: “Far-right Bolsonaro rides anti-corruption rage to Brazil presidency – Reuters” with publication date: October 27, 2018 was also an interesting one.

The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.04. About 357,987 shares traded. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:TOG) has 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company has market cap of $879.41 million. The companyÂ’s principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. It has a 49.88 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii invested in 12,738 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Regions, a Alabama-based fund reported 1.02 million shares. Summit Securities Group Inc Ltd Liability Com has 8,000 shares. Aviva Pcl invested 0.21% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Saybrook Capital Nc reported 0.13% stake. Legal & General Pcl holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 8.69 million shares. Conning holds 132,741 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 1.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc has 1.43% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 183,874 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.46% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 134,400 shares. Old Dominion Capital Inc invested in 15,345 shares. 6,825 were reported by Chesapeake Asset Limited Liability Company. Hightower Svcs Lta holds 0.95% or 169,021 shares. Pacific Global Invest Mgmt Co holds 0.06% or 5,755 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Co accumulated 30,907 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Schlumberger had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $49 target. On Friday, June 7 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity. Le Peuch Olivier sold 15,000 shares worth $660,000.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Schlumberger Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger: Best House In A Bad Neighborhood – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger: Still Silly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “We Are Back In Schlumberger, And You Should Be Too – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger (SLB) Declines 12% Quarter to Date: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.