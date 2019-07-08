Gabalex Capital Management Has Raised Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake; St. James's Place plc (LON:STJ) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering St James’s Place PLC (LON:STJ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. St James’s Place PLC had 26 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Numis Securities maintained the shares of STJ in report on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Add” rating on Thursday, January 24 by Peel Hunt. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 13 with “Overweight”. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, January 21. On Friday, January 25 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. On Tuesday, January 15 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Performer”. Credit Suisse downgraded St. James's Place plc (LON:STJ) on Tuesday, January 22 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, January 28 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained St. James's Place plc (LON:STJ) on Friday, January 18 with “Neutral” rating. See St. James's Place plc (LON:STJ) latest ratings:

17/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1140.00 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1520.00 Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1140.00 Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1228.00 New Target: GBX 1252.00 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1600.00 New Target: GBX 1520.00 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1340.00 Reinitiate

30/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1350.00 Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 1000.00 Maintain

08/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Maintain

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) stake by 33.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gabalex Capital Management Llc acquired 25,000 shares as Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)’s stock rose 3.84%. The Gabalex Capital Management Llc holds 100,000 shares with $4.55M value, up from 75,000 last quarter. Activision Blizzard Inc now has $35.52B valuation. The stock decreased 3.71% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $46.37. About 4.47M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Dow Jones Newswires Broke Activision Earnings Embargo, Published Erroneous Revenue Headline; 08/05/2018 – TCL to Become the Official TV of the Call of Duty® World League; 16/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SAYS IS PARTNERING WITH NIELSEN TO MEASURE AND VALUE ESPORTS BRAND INVESTMENTS ACROSS THE CO’S MULTIPLE LEAGUES & TITLES; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High Quality Jobs; 09/04/2018 – Get Ready for BlizzCon® 2018; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q ADJ. EPS 38C, EST. 34C; ADJ. REV. BEATS EST; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BOOSTS CY 2018 REV. & EPS OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $0.78

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 103,578 were accumulated by Victory Management Incorporated. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co, a Japan-based fund reported 671,201 shares. Uss Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.81% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Perkins Coie Trust has invested 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Prudential Financial holds 699,470 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Condor Cap Mngmt holds 30,360 shares. Sloane Robinson Ltd Liability Partnership holds 5,400 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Cleararc Capital Incorporated owns 0.16% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 18,531 shares. 52,407 are held by Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management. Johnson Financial Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 368 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca reported 131,475 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3.42 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Jnba Advisors owns 415 shares for 0% of their portfolio. South Texas Money Mngmt Limited has 167,308 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Intact Mngmt Incorporated has 7,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 20,000 shares to 150,000 valued at $28.49M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 80,000 shares. Booking Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Activision Blizzard had 24 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, January 11 with “Overweight”. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) rating on Friday, March 15. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $52 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Bernstein. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Tuesday, January 29, the company rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) earned “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 13.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity. $4.30M worth of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) was bought by NOLAN PETER J.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of 6.09 billion GBP. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It has a 35.25 P/E ratio. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe.