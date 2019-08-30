Gabalex Capital Management Has Raised Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake by $1.13 Million; Rpm Intl (RPM) Shares Rose While Hound Partners Increased Its Holding

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 224,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 3.45M shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.39M, up from 3.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $67.64. About 106,597 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPM International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPM); 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations; 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL SEES FY EPS $3.05 TO $3.10

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $50.42. About 2.17M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™–New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of earnings; 14/05/2018 – Team from Laval University Wins Heroes of the Dorm® National Championship; 11/04/2018 – FaZe Clan Claim Title of CWL Pro League Stage 1 Champions; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First Time!; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard Expands Esports Leadership Team; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – COMPANY INCREASES CY 2018 REVENUES AND EPS OUTLOOK; 14/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co., Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/14/2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3.19% or 6.34M shares. 461,458 were accumulated by Montag And Caldwell Limited. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 101,200 shares. The New York-based Allen Ny has invested 0.76% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Bb&T Corp invested in 0.15% or 179,860 shares. Westpac Corp holds 56,816 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Srb holds 17,422 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 38 were reported by Ent Services. 10,814 were reported by Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Com. 53,690 are owned by Rampart Invest Management Ltd Company. Cleararc reported 18,531 shares. 580,067 are held by Blair William Co Il. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 321,604 shares in its portfolio. Lumina Fund Limited Co holds 8,000 shares.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75M and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 15,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $15.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Hound Partners Llc, which manages about $3.00B and $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 2.60 million shares to 4.85 million shares, valued at $86.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 57,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96 million shares, and cut its stake in Carvana Co.