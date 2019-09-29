Gabalex Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by $6.00 Million; Walleye Trading Stake in Conocophillips (Call) (COP) Increased by $2.46 Million as Share Price Declined

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (Call) (COP) by 80.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 41,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 92,200 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62M, up from 51,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $57.9. About 4.09M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES HAS ‘INDUSTRY-LEADING’ POSITION IN LOW OPERATING COSTS; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO READY TO BUY FUEL ON GLOBAL MARKET IF ISLA REFINERY CANNOT CONTINUE OPERATIONS- PRIME MINISTER; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Drilled Six Wells on Alaska’s Western North Slope; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS SEEING INFLATIONARY COST PRESSURE FROM OILFIELD SERVICE PROVIDERS, ESPECIALLY IN LOWER 48 OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips profit tops estimates on rising oil prices, cost cuts; 10/05/2018 – Venezuela rejects Conoco seizures, suggests PDVSA ready to pay award; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – ON TRACK FOR FULL-YEAR SHARE REPURCHASES OF $2 BLN; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS HAS FILED AGAINST PDVSA PDVSA.UL IN COURTS IN HONG KONG, LONDON AND ELSEWHERE; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HAD $250M IN 1Q DEALS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS; 27/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips’ Outlook Brightens with $5.5 Billion in Spending for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.28 million, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.08. About 31.85 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 10/05/2018 – Ford Promotes Jeff Lemmer to Chief Information Officer; 26/04/2018 – U.S. April auto sales seen down nearly 8 pct – J.D. Power and LMC; 26/04/2018 – NAFTA autos origin rules could hurt U.S. sales and exports- study; 10/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Sources say Doug Ford has won Ontario PC leadership, but official announcement still delayed; 17/04/2018 – FORD SAYS ENCOURAGED BY CHINA ANNOUNCEMENT ON AUTO VENTURES; 04/04/2018 – Ford Motor urges U.S., China to resolve trade issues; 05/03/2018 – The automaker is retooling the plant for the reintroduction of the Ford Ranger and Bronco models; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 23/05/2018 – Conservative Candidate’s Refusal to Attend Health Care Debate Undemocratic: London Health Coalition Concerned About Doug Ford’s Appearance at Private Clinic; 03/04/2018 – GM to drop monthly U.S. vehicle sale reports

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $11.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLI) by 69,900 shares to 1,400 shares, valued at $108,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fox Corp (Put) by 91,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,265 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge invested in 0.04% or 12,531 shares. Magnetar Finance Llc holds 0.02% or 13,649 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Limited Co holds 0.18% or 206,480 shares. Transamerica Fincl invested in 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Legacy holds 27,796 shares. Valley Advisers Inc accumulated 503 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Everett Harris & Ca invested in 11,177 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Beacon Group accumulated 0.16% or 15,666 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Llp has 0.12% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 17,936 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 29,015 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 9.45 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co accumulated 33,820 shares. New York-based Kings Point Capital has invested 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 4,068 were reported by Hilltop Holdings. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 1,626 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16B for 7.83 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 0% or 75,000 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd reported 0.07% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Hilltop Hldg Inc has 0.08% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 38,687 shares. Pnc Finance Ser Grp Incorporated reported 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Alps accumulated 0.27% or 3.55 million shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Commerce accumulated 876,510 shares. Qs Investors Limited Com owns 2.27M shares. Riggs Asset Managment reported 50 shares stake. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 15,566 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.16% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 739,809 were reported by Utah Retirement. Kessler Investment Grp Limited Company invested 2.71% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Moreover, Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Liability Company has 0.8% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Brave Asset accumulated 20,450 shares. 1.83M were reported by Retirement Of Alabama.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75M and $383.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 25,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $37.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. On Thursday, August 1 FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00 million worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 840,962 shares. LECHLEITER JOHN C had bought 10,000 shares worth $95,950.