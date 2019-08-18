Gabalex Capital Management Has Lowered Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $4.30 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Incyte (INCY) Stock Value Rose, Matrix Capital Management Company LP Decreased Its Stake

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 0.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The hedge fund held 4.01M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $345.06 million, down from 4.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.88B market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $83.12. About 1.11 million shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 06/04/2018 – A melanoma combo therapy that combined drugs from Merck and Incyte failed to meet the main goal in a study; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s combo therapy for skin cancer fails in late-stage study; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 24/04/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE – COS PLAN TO ADD PHASE 2 COMPONENT TO ONGOING PHASE 1B STUDY OF DXP-SURVIVAC WITH INCYTE’S EPACADOSTAT AND LOW DOSE CYCLOPHOSPHAMIDE; 16/05/2018 – Genosco/Yuhan Announce Results from Phase 1/2 Study of YH25448, a 3rd-Generation EGFR-TKI, in Advanced NSCLC to be Presented at ASCO 2018

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.56 million shares traded or 32.84% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt reported 3,025 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Griffin Asset Mngmt stated it has 2,390 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 9,100 shares. 81 were accumulated by Farmers And Merchants Inc. New York-based Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.03% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.02% or 252,172 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 248,654 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 68,036 shares. Pointstate Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Comerica Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 42,195 shares. Pennsylvania reported 42,154 shares. Fred Alger Management invested in 392,762 shares. Franklin Resource holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 235,481 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc has 0.03% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 7,060 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sta Wealth Ltd Llc invested 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Financial Inc has invested 0.41% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Zeke Advisors Limited Liability Com invested 0.46% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 667 are owned by Hanson Mcclain Incorporated. Graybill Bartz has 51,413 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Optimum owns 6,181 shares. Needham Invest Ltd Com holds 0.22% or 15,000 shares. Tradition Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.79% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 67,121 shares. 50,000 were reported by Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 6,074 shares. The New York-based Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 1.14 million were accumulated by Citigroup. Gabalex Ltd Liability Company invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 7,800 were accumulated by Columbia Asset Management. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 19.95 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75M and $346.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.