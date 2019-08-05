Gabalex Capital Management Has Lowered By $5.13 Million Its Micron Technology (MU) Position; 0 Analysts Bullish EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ)

Among 4 analysts covering EnQuest Plc (LON:ENQ), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EnQuest Plc had 7 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) earned “Underperform” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, June 24 with “Underweight”. The company was maintained on Monday, February 11 by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan maintained the shares of ENQ in report on Friday, March 1 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Canaccord Genuity. See EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 11.00 New Target: GBX 19.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Under Review Under Review

16/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 11.00 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 35.00 New Target: GBX 15.00 Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 37.00 New Target: GBX 35.00 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 25.00 New Target: GBX 20.00 Reiteration

11/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 16.00 New Target: GBX 17.00 Maintain

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 41.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 125,000 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Gabalex Capital Management Llc holds 175,000 shares with $7.23M value, down from 300,000 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $46.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.40% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.7. About 21.39 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY

The stock decreased 6.24% or GBX 1.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 21.04. About 6.95 million shares traded or 14.46% up from the average. EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

EnQuest PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The company has market cap of 356.72 million GBP. It primarily holds interests in the Heather/Broom, Thistle/Deveron, the Dons area, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Alma/Galia, and Scolty/Crathes; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the producing Alba oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia. It has a 2.08 P/E ratio. The firm holds interests in 25 production licenses covering 35 blocks or part blocks; and operates 23 licenses.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.55M for 25.43 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 1.51 million shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 0.18% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Kentucky Retirement Sys invested in 49,013 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel holds 0.98% or 236,680 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 683 Mngmt Lc owns 360,000 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd invested in 1,726 shares. 4,800 were reported by Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And. Welch Grp Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Central Asset Invests Management (Hk) Ltd reported 11.1% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). First Manhattan invested in 3,559 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 2.03 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. The New York-based Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 0.36% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron had 45 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the shares of MU in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, June 23 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, March 21. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Sell” rating and $32 target in Thursday, March 21 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $49 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Monday, June 24. Citigroup has “Sell” rating and $30 target. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Bank of America.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “As the Rally Fades, MU Stock Is Finally a Short – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Micron Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MU) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy MU Stock on Any Weakness Because Micron Has Turned the Corner – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Micron (MU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Micron (MU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.