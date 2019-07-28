Gabalex Capital Management Has Lowered Apple (AAPL) Holding By $3.78 Million; Iteris (ITI) Shorts Down By 1.7%

Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) had a decrease of 1.7% in short interest. ITI’s SI was 1.35M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.7% from 1.37M shares previously. With 80,600 avg volume, 17 days are for Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI)’s short sellers to cover ITI’s short positions. The SI to Iteris Inc’s float is 5.76%. The stock increased 3.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.26. About 168,103 shares traded. Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) has risen 4.22% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ITI News: 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 09/04/2018 – Iteris Appoints Pierre-André Rebeyrat as Vice Pres, Pdt Management for Agriculture and Weather Analytics; 16/05/2018 – Laura Siegal Joins lteris Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Iteris Appoints Joel Lipsitch as Vice President, Sales for Agriculture and Weather Analytics; 24/04/2018 – Utah DOT Adds HERE Traffic Data to lteris Performance Measurement Platform; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses Iteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 09/05/2018 – Iteris Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for May 2018; 30/05/2018 – lteris Wins New Texas DOT IDIQ Contract for Smart Transportation and Traffic Engineering Services; 03/04/2018 – NAU Country Insurance Company Expands lteris ClearAg Offerings; 17/05/2018 – ITERIS INC – ON MAY 15, BOARD INCREASED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BOARD FROM 6 TO 7 INDIVIDUALS – SEC FILING

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 11.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Gabalex Capital Management Llc holds 150,000 shares with $28.49M value, down from 170,000 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $955.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today; 12/03/2018 – APPLE APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL MAGAZINE SERVICE TEXTURE – MARCH 12,; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 04/05/2018 – Apple hits record high after Buffett’s Berkshire increases stake; 20/04/2018 – Apple Says It Will Replace Some MacBook Pro Laptop Batteries; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple discontinues its airport wireless routers – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 10/05/2018 – Apple says it’s not going ahead with the data center, citing “delays in the approval process.”; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE APPLE STAKE UP 45% TO 239M SHRS AS OF 1Q

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent information solutions to traffic management and global agribusiness markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $212.72 million. It operates in three divisions: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems, and Agriculture and Weather Analytics. It currently has negative earnings. The Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity. $255,087 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was sold by LEVINSON ARTHUR D on Friday, February 1.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 76 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, May 1. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by J.P. Morgan. HSBC downgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, April 10 to “Reduce” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20500 target in Tuesday, May 28 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, July 22. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by UBS. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, May 1. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Tuesday, March 12 report.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.50 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

