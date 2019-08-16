Gabalex Capital Management Has Lifted Holding in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) by $1.13 Million as Share Price Rose; Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) Holder Davis-Rea LTD Lowered Its Position as Share Value Rose

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.11B market cap company. The stock increased 3.45% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $47.08. About 3.00M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First; 12/03/2018 – Hearthstone® Players Can Unleash Their Inner Beast in Upcoming Expansion The Witchwood™; 23/04/2018 – DJ Activision Blizzard Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATVI); 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION WILL ADD NEW PLAYER MODES TO GAMES IN FORTNITE WAKE; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – COMPANY INCREASES CY 2018 REVENUES AND EPS OUTLOOK; 19/03/2018 – Gaming Giants Win Big Data Challenge With Anodot to Keep Millions of Players in the Game; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard NamesDaniel Cherry as Chief Marketing Officer; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Brandon Snow Named Chief Revenue Officer; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion II: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp (BIP) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 36,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% . The institutional investor held 143,972 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03 million, down from 180,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $44.9. About 192,239 shares traded. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Infrastructure Completes Sale of Chilean Transmission Business; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AAA TO BROOKFIELD, Wl’S GO BONDS; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD HAD SAID IT WOULD USE PARTNERS WITHOUT NAMING THEM; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 07/03/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 4Q EPS C$0.30; 07/03/2018 Bactiguard Holding AB (publ): Bactiguard launches line extension to BIP CVC; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 10/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S RENOVA ENERGIA SAYS IT HAS CALLED OFF ASSET-SALE TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA RENOVÁVEL; EXCLUSIVITY PERIOD ENDED WITH NO AGREEMENT; 02/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $425M, EST. $443.7M; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE COMMENCED AN ASSESSMENT OF BROOKFIELD PROPOSAL

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.56% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 796,180 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Moreover, Cap Int Ltd Ca has 0.4% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). State Street stated it has 32.62M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.32M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 461,458 were accumulated by Montag & Caldwell Ltd. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability reported 4,400 shares. Coldstream Mngmt Inc has invested 0.2% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 101 shares. Bbr Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.91% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Fil Ltd accumulated 2.33M shares. Park Circle holds 0.1% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 124 shares. 54,450 were accumulated by Cibc Ww Markets. Peddock Capital Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 622 shares.

