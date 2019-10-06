Gabalex Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) as Stock Value Declined; Redwood Tr (RWT) Shareholder Blackstone Group LP Trimmed Holding by $11.00 Million as Share Price Rose

Blackstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Redwood Tr Inc (RWT) by 68.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp sold 687,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.68% . The institutional investor held 319,824 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29 million, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Redwood Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.51. About 476,343 shares traded. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has risen 1.26% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical RWT News: 09/05/2018 – Redwood Trust Short-Interest Ratio Rises 53% to 12 Days; 30/04/2018 – Redwood Trust Will Have Exclusive Access to 5 Arch’s Single Family Rental Loan Production; 02/04/2018 – Purpose Investments Inc. Announces the Amalgamation of Redwood Asset Management Inc. Into Purpose Investments Inc; 16/04/2018 – Save the Redwoods League, National Park Service and California State Parks Unite to Bring Back Ancient Redwood Forest on the North Coast of California; 30/04/2018 – Redwood Trust Announces Minority Investment In 5 Arches, LLC; Exclusive One-Year Purchase Option For Remainder Of Company; 12/04/2018 – Redwood Scientific Technologies (RSCI), the global leader in oral thin film delivery for over the counter drugs, has started th; 16/04/2018 – Save the Redwoods League, National Park Service and California State Parks Unite to Bring Back Ancient Redwood Forest on the No; 14/05/2018 – Redwood Scientific Technologies, Inc. Will Up-list Trading on OTC Market; 20/03/2018 – Redwood Asset Management Inc. Announces March Distributions; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in James River Group

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.80M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 9.96M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE; 31/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Police Pension Fund Trustees Sun, 4/1/2018, 1:00 AM; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Investors Set Sights on Cancer Showdown Next Week; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/25/2018, 7:00 PM; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.82, from 2.53 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold RWT shares while 37 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 88.15 million shares or 0.01% more from 88.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup reported 0% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Hilton Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 1.32M shares. Telemus Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 43,215 shares. Victory Management Inc accumulated 472,620 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Goldman Sachs invested in 0.02% or 3.18M shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The reported 56,496 shares stake. Indexiq accumulated 61,256 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company stated it has 862,523 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc holds 7,879 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 134,832 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Co Mn accumulated 599,677 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Co owns 23,872 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). International Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) for 72,181 shares. Montag A Inc reported 76,750 shares.

Analysts await Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. RWT’s profit will be $37.13 million for 10.86 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Redwood Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 884,900 shares to 2.55M shares, valued at $748.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 34,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Excalibur Mgmt holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 17,181 shares. Community Savings Bank Of Raymore owns 6,280 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Florida-based Sabal Trust has invested 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Aviance Limited Liability owns 28,341 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 3.88 million shares. West Oak Lc owns 6,130 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Sfmg Llc has invested 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Donaldson Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 8,469 shares. Affinity Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 96,247 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Shamrock Asset Limited Co reported 433 shares stake. Raymond James Na holds 86,861 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 0.24% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 738,831 shares. Accredited Investors Inc holds 0.15% or 17,201 shares. Moreover, Bsw Wealth Prtnrs has 0.09% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Zeke Advisors Lc reported 26,276 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II, worth $236,440 on Thursday, May 16.