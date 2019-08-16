Gabalex Capital Management Has Decreased Apple (AAPL) Stake by $3.78 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stock Rose, Shareholder Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.49M, down from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $931.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $206.18. About 14.06 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X is likely to be discontinued this year, Mirabaud analyst Neil Campling said; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million a year from its Apple holdings just by collecting dividends; 23/03/2018 – Apple is working on a ‘foldable’ iPhone for release in 2020, says Bank of America; 27/03/2018 – Huawei launches a triple camera smartphone that it claims is ‘much better’ than Apple’s iPhone X; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music reportedly has 40M paying subscribers; 17/05/2018 – U.S. Loses Bid to Intervene in Apple’s EU Court Fight Over Tax; 14/03/2018 – France to Take Action v. Google, Apple for Commercial Practices; 27/03/2018 – Apple Pursues Google in Education With $299 IPad, New Software; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new iPad at education-themed event; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc sold 34,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 72,201 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41M, down from 106,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $125.37. About 433,201 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Investment Com Limited Company holds 0.11% or 3,441 shares. Lucas Capital Management holds 6.94% or 30,947 shares. Markston Ltd Co has 311,653 shares for 6.94% of their portfolio. Columbia Asset Mgmt reported 4.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Paragon Ltd owns 8,867 shares. Guggenheim Lc reported 1.23 million shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. Gyroscope Cap Management Limited holds 0.77% or 10,127 shares. Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1.27M shares. Sageworth Tru Company holds 0.02% or 902 shares. Moreover, Norman Fields Gottscho Lc has 4.94% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Homrich And Berg reported 0.94% stake. Harris Associate LP stated it has 3.86 million shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Horseman Limited reported 20,400 shares stake. Veritas Investment (Uk) reported 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gamble Jones Inv Counsel stated it has 2.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58M and $131.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 34,208 shares to 71,351 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

