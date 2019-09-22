Gabalex Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by $6.00 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Del Friscos Restaurant Group (DFRG) Share Value Rose, Verity Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $300,912

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Del Friscos Restaurant Group Inc (DFRG) by 55.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 25,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.54% . The institutional investor held 20,373 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $257,000, down from 45,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Del Friscos Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $267.69M market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.99. About 731,599 shares traded. Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) has declined 15.54% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DFRG News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 5.1% Position in Del Frisco’s; 16/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Announces Opening of Del Frisco’s Grille in Westwood; 07/05/2018 – The deal represents a calculated move by Del Frisco’s to expand and gain access to new customers; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP, TO BUY BARTECA RESTAURANT GROUP; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC – ANTICIPATE HAVING A SIGNED AGREEMENT IN PLACE WITHIN NEXT 60-90 DAYS FOR SULLIVAN’S; 08/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Sees FY Adj EPS 66c-Adj EPS 76c; 08/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Exploring Strategic Alternatives for Sullivan’s Steakhouse; 07/05/2018 – Del Frisco’s will acquire Barteca Restaurant Group for $325 million in cash; 07/05/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Sees FY18 Total Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth of 0%-2%; 08/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant 4Q Rev $121.9M

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.28 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 37.16M shares traded or 1.18% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 12/03/2018 – Montreal Gazette: Patrick Brown likely out as candidate under Doug Ford, Ontario PC; 30/05/2018 – INSIGHT-At Beijing security fair, an arms race for surveillance tech; 19/03/2018 – Ford is investing in Desktop Metal, a 3-D printing start-up; 05/03/2018 – The automaker is retooling the plant for the reintroduction of the Ford Ranger and Bronco models; 24/04/2018 – Wagner® Brake Releases First-to-Market Pads for Popular Ford and Toyota Vehicles, Expands Total Product Offerings across VIO; 26/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – ALLOCATION OF $3 BILLION OF COMMITMENTS TO FORD CREDIT ON AN IRREVOCABLE AND EXCLUSIVE BASIS REMAINS IN PLACE; 15/03/2018 – Ford Readies North America’s Freshest Lineup by 2020 with Onslaught of Connected New Trucks, SUVs and Hybrids; 27/03/2018 – The new Uber driverless vehicle is armed with only one roof-mounted lidar sensor compared with seven lidar units on the older Ford Fusion models Uber employed; 10/05/2018 – FORD SAYS IT IS NOT EXITING RACING AS IT STOPS SELLING FUSION; 21/05/2018 – Tesla’s Model 3 review falls short of Consumer Reports endorsement

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75M and $383.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $6.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 7.91 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. THORNTON JOHN L bought 10,200 shares worth $100,038. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR had bought 840,962 shares worth $8.00M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, down 142.86% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 240.00% negative EPS growth.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold DFRG shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 30.17 million shares or 3.46% less from 31.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92 million and $100.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 4,374 shares to 25,594 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.