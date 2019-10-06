Gabalex Capital Management Has Cut Its Micron Technology (MU) Position by $950,000 as Stock Rose; Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Has Trimmed Position by $1.33 Million as Stock Price Declined

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.79 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.55. About 22.04M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 64.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company sold 8,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 4,460 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $732,000, down from 12,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $181.97. About 6.70M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 20/03/2018 – Tweak Town: Nintendo Switch refresh rumor: new NVIDIA Tegra SoC, 8GB RAM; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS INVESTMENT IN SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGY WILL RISE, NOT FALL, IN AFTERMATH OF UBER FATALITY; 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 27/03/2018 – DisplayLink Showcases Highest Resolution Vive Pro With Vive Wireless VR Adaptor at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Resource has 1.96 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bb&T Secs Lc has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Dalton Invs Ltd Llc has 27,882 shares. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership stated it has 0.25% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Delta Mgmt Ltd Co reported 1.7% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 105,000 were reported by Bp Pcl. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership owns 0.2% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 14,653 shares. Icm Asset Mgmt Wa stated it has 135,162 shares. 10.04M are owned by Comml Bank Of Mellon. Aviance Cap Prtnrs owns 0.41% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 38,492 shares. Pittenger And Anderson owns 317 shares. Braun Stacey Associates owns 208,065 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 12,836 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Scotia Capital stated it has 46,213 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 0.2% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 884,920 shares.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Upgrade Vaults Micron Stock Past $50 – Schaeffers Research” on September 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: MU, Biotech, Bitcoin – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Micron bull expects profitable bottom – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Micron (MU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KeyBanc boost Micron on memory optimism; MU +1% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75M and $383.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15,000 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $6.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.07M for 36.99 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Inverness Counsel Ny owns 141,262 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Communication owns 27,800 shares. Rampart Investment Management Co Limited Liability Corp accumulated 14,714 shares. Sfmg Llc has 0.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hexavest Inc holds 56 shares. Principal Fincl Gp Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1.18 million shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 0.11% or 56,000 shares. Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm reported 10,009 shares. Brookstone Mngmt stated it has 1,901 shares. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 422,377 shares. Jacobs And Ca reported 0.38% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cutter Brokerage Incorporated owns 4,345 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Duff And Phelps Investment Mgmt Com reported 6,580 shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt holds 1.25% or 46,970 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Management invested in 0.07% or 273,970 shares.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Realty Income vs. Simon Property Group – The Motley Fool” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Lack of Insiders Buying AMD Stock Should Scare You – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Buying Nvidia Stock Still Is a Great Move for the Long-Term Investor – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “NVIDIA’s Gaming Business Could Get a Boost This Fall – The Motley Fool” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia Stock Is Still a Good Buy â€¦ Even At These Prices – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 28, 2019.