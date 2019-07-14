Gabalex Capital Management Has Cut Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $3.78 Million; Red Hat (RHT) Holder Myriad Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 49.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 72,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,657 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46 million, down from 145,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate `Big Data’ for Social Good; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – TOTAL BACKLOG FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 WAS IN EXCESS OF $3.4 BLN, UP 24 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.49 million, down from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE APPLE STAKE UP 45% TO 239M SHRS AS OF 1Q; 09/03/2018 – 8 News NOW: #BREAKING: 16 Apple iMac computers stolen from UNLV computer lab #8NN; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app; 24/04/2018 – “Heading into Apple’s much anticipated March (FY2Q18) quarter next week the Street has gone into ‘full panic mode’ as supply chain checks out of Asia indicate that June iPhone shipments are trending well below expectations,” GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives writes in a note to clients Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – Analyst downgrades big Apple chip supplier due to declining iPhone demand; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Ireland €13bn in back taxes; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X Is Pricey, Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS DAMAGES AGAINST SAMSUNG IN RETRIAL OVER PATENTS

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Alps has 0.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 60,864 shares. New England And Mngmt accumulated 12,044 shares or 1.55% of the stock. Park National Oh accumulated 2.76% or 258,599 shares. Staley Cap Advisers holds 0.59% or 42,074 shares in its portfolio. Payden And Rygel holds 1,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Avenir reported 90,170 shares. Hendley & Incorporated reported 47,725 shares. The New Jersey-based Nuwave Invest Llc has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 56,161 shares or 4.24% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny owns 109,039 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Atlantic Union National Bank Corp has invested 2.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Evanson Asset Management Llc holds 4.93% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 125,713 shares. Pictet National Bank has 26,835 shares. Lmr Limited Liability Partnership holds 4,273 shares.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 4.00M shares to 18.00M shares, valued at $23.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nebula Acquisition Corp by 46,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc (Prn).

