Gabalex Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $3.48 Million; Altria Group (MO) Stock Value Declined While Vanguard Group Has Lifted Position by $24.68 Million

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 525,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 147.10M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97B, up from 146.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.56. About 24.54M shares traded or 135.51% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.95 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $133.06. About 5.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Altria, Apple, Netflix, Slack And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eighth death in U.S. linked to vaping – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “4 Things You Need To Know About The Potential $200 Billion Altria-Philip Morris Merger – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Altria Stock Is Smoking Hot Today — and Philip Morris Isn’t – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “StockBeat: Altria Shares Hit 52-Week Low After India Bans E-Cigarettes – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2657.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 249,032 shares to 5.89M shares, valued at $207.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 68,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.29M shares, and cut its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT).

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75M and $383.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $6.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

