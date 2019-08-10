Gabalex Capital Management Has Boosted Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holding by $1.13 Million; As Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Shares Declined, Shareholder Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding by $3.56 Million

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 10.67M shares traded or 59.55% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Marc Kolin Named VP, Finance & Strategy; 03/05/2018 – Fortnite Fever Rattles Activision Blizzard Ahead of Earnings; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.97B; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII `The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard NamesDaniel Cherry as Chief Marketing Officer; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.46; 22/03/2018 – Analyst predicts EA, Activision will launch titles with ‘Fortnite’-style gameplay within a year; 02/04/2018 – Luminosity Take CWL Birmingham Open Championship; 23/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Community Reveal Most Watched Game Reveal in Call of Duty History; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion II: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $913.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/03/2018 – The deal could help Walmart enter the Indian retail market and also bolster Flipkart’s efforts to compete with Amazon; 27/04/2018 – “Amazon is like a well-tuned army” says Jim Cramer; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – M&S targets rapid change after latest profit drop; 09/05/2018 – Sears revs up on Amazon tyre partnership; 26/05/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Pledges to Expand His Space Ventures; 06/03/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Amazon has already visited D-FW in HQ2 search, favors downtown Dallas; 02/04/2018 – Revolutionary Lotus 39 Hair Loss Treatment Debuts on Amazon; 19/03/2018 – Celebrity Fortnite gamer Ninja applauds Amazon’s ‘incredible play’ on Twitch; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna’s announced move to buy Express Scripts may have just narrowed Amazon’s entry into the health-care space; 09/05/2018 – Silverman says that the advantages of Amazon don’t quite translate into Etsy’s model

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,500 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial has 0.05% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 355,787 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd stated it has 52,407 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kings Point Capital owns 39,905 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 2.16 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Private Advisor Limited Liability Company stated it has 19,640 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Covington Inv Advsrs has 0.3% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 19,465 shares. Reilly Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Everence Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Cna Fincl holds 20,000 shares. 118,347 are held by Fred Alger Mgmt. Qs Investors Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 23,881 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.07% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 1.03M shares. Global Investors holds 17.20M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0.02% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Editas Medicine Inc by 50,000 shares to 103,579 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medpace Hldgs Inc by 25,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

