Gabalex Capital Management Has Boosted Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Position by $1.13 Million; Md Sass Investors Services Has Increased Its Aecom (ACM) Stake by $1.32 Million as Stock Rose

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $50.6. About 5.89 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 20/04/2018 – Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Makes Seattle Debut April 20-22; 06/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 21/03/2018 – Mega-hit ‘Fortnite’ game has wiped out $6 billion in market value from industry leader Activision Blizzard; 05/04/2018 – Spyro, the Original Roast Master, is Back! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Arrives Sept. 21; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co. Ltd. | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/03/2018; 14/05/2018 – Team from Laval University Wins Heroes of the Dorm® National Championship; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard1Q Net Bookings $1.38 Billion

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 45,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 733,825 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.77 million, up from 688,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $35.48. About 667,761 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 12/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: AECOM Tishman tapped to build 270 Park Avenue; 22/03/2018 – MASS EQUITIES & AECOM PARTNER ON MAJOR DENVER DEVELOPMENT; 08/05/2018 – AECOM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.90; 08/05/2018 – AECOM ACM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ AECOM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACM); 23/03/2018 – ADM BOARD NOMINATES AECOM CHAIRMAN & CEO MICHAEL S. BURKE TO BO; 25/05/2018 – AECOM and Fosun subsidiary establish joint venture to advance transit oriented development opportunities across People’s Republic of China; 14/03/2018 – AECOM- UNDER AMENDED AGREEMENT, INCREASING CAPACITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $1.35 BLN AND EXTENDING ITS TERM UNTIL MARCH 13, 2023 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q REV. $4.8B, EST. $4.81B; 23/03/2018 – ADM Bd of Directors Nominates AECOM Chmn and CEO Michael S. Burke to Bd

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75M and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,500 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Activision Blizzard Stock Dropped 11% in February – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Lone Pine Capital Enters Activision (ATVI), Chewy (CHWY), Domino’s (DPZ) (more…) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ATVI, WBA, UIS – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ATVI Earnings Probably Wonâ€™t Impress, But Expect Improvements Longer Term – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Activision Blizzard Stock Fell Friday – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation has invested 0.02% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). New York-based Fred Alger Management has invested 0.02% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Bbr Ltd Liability Company holds 3.91% or 661,527 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs owns 3,495 shares. Rdl Inc invested in 8,728 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al has invested 0.2% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Sands Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Morgan Stanley holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 4.55 million shares. Horizon Ltd Company stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California-based Shelton Capital Management has invested 0.29% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Waverton Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 123,642 shares. Webster Retail Bank N A accumulated 119 shares or 0% of the stock. Telos Management reported 33,576 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management owns 5,305 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advisors Inc accumulated 0.01% or 32,627 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ACM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 134.33 million shares or 1.31% less from 136.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability invested in 58,869 shares. Steinberg Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 0.92% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 34,235 shares. Jpmorgan Chase, New York-based fund reported 665,261 shares. Guardian holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 32,404 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 5,708 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alphaone Investment Limited Com owns 1,343 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 0.03% or 417,218 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 506 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 0.18% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 1.33M shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 50,453 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.17% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Delphi Mngmt Inc Ma holds 0.37% or 13,590 shares. 30 were accumulated by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp. Us National Bank De stated it has 1,371 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of America Corp De has invested 0% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

More notable recent AECOM (NYSE:ACM) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: “U.S. Department of Energy extends AECOM-led joint venture contract to manage tank operations at the Hanford Site for up to 12 months – Financial Post” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AECOM (ACM) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On AECOM (ACM)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about AECOM (NYSE:ACM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AECOM leads design of the Inglewood Basketball & Entertainment Center – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AECOM Technology Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.