Gabalex Capital Management Decreased Its Walmart (WMT) Holding; Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Has 1.54 Sentiment

Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 137 funds increased or started new holdings, while 89 decreased and sold their stock positions in Seattle Genetics Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 157.61 million shares, down from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Seattle Genetics Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 75 Increased: 86 New Position: 51.

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% negative EPS growth.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.13 billion. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia ; ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp holds 23.93% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. for 51.05 million shares. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owns 76,873 shares or 7.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Domini Impact Investments Llc has 3.51% invested in the company for 3,120 shares. The New York-based Opus Point Partners Management Llc has invested 1.77% in the stock. Capital International Sarl, a California-based fund reported 188,200 shares.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 22.15 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

