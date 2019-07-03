Gabalex Capital Management Decreased Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $4.30 Million; Stock Value Declined; Abbott Labs (ABT) Share Value Rose While Villere St Denis J & Co Has Lifted Stake

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 5,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 211,725 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.93 million, up from 205,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $85.64. About 2.25 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ISS REPORT INCORRECT, UNRELIABLE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE; 11/03/2018 – New Long-Term Data Show Improved Survival and Lower Rates of Stroke and Pump Thrombosis for Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Heart Pump; 13/05/2018 – Carina Lorenz, Timothy Abbott; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 15/05/2018 – AHL Adds Restaurant Brands, Buys More Abbott: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 4.58M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $484.79 million for 28.21 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Assocs holds 0.05% or 1.17M shares. First Mercantile Trust Co reported 0.18% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Amalgamated Retail Bank has invested 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Blb&B Advsrs Limited Com has 41,750 shares. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 86,100 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Bender Robert Associates has 0.1% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 4,624 shares. Levin Strategies Lp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Co holds 55,696 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Westfield Mngmt LP holds 0% or 4,824 shares. 21,843 were accumulated by Legacy Cap. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 275,644 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Co owns 6,233 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pecaut And accumulated 0.49% or 22,178 shares. Horizon Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 27,977 shares. Global has invested 0.23% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75M and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 16,559 shares to 752,130 shares, valued at $53.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3 (NYSE:DDD) by 453,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt invested in 0.3% or 1.71 million shares. Oppenheimer Communication Inc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Somerset Trust accumulated 35,428 shares or 1.49% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.6% or 136,908 shares. 12,150 were reported by Beech Hill Inc. Opus Gru Lc reported 0.18% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Brown Advisory holds 0.16% or 695,312 shares in its portfolio. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi has 0% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). First Long Island Invsts Ltd invested 3.31% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Martin And Tn reported 31,017 shares. Carderock Management stated it has 0.84% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Drexel Morgan And owns 1.98% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 27,918 shares. Ifrah Finance Inc has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mgmt accumulated 6,699 shares. United Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 676,617 shares.