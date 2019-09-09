Gabalex Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Home Depot (HD) as Share Value Rose; Quaker Capital Investments Boosted Its Range Res (RRC) Holding

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 274,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.92M, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.92% or $0.665 during the last trading session, reaching $4.595. About 17.76 million shares traded or 57.48% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – RANGE REPORTS CREDIT LINE RENEWAL & EXTENSION; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – RANGE IS ON TARGET WITH ITS $941 MLN CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018; 14/03/2018 – SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANTS OPTIONS; 14/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 05/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT TITLED “INDONESIA OPERATIONAL UPDATE” PUBLISHED ON 22 MARCH 2018; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: [Press] Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 07/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: to Name Mark Scucchi as Chief Financial Officer

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.35 million, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $232.18. About 2.47 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot: High Quality Stock, But I Have Fears – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75M and $346.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,000 shares. Hanson Doremus reported 0.05% stake. Fiera Cap invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 22.34M are owned by Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Oarsman owns 1,492 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 371,521 were accumulated by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Fdx Advsr owns 27,440 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Putnam Fl Inv holds 0.7% or 43,686 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.31% or 39,874 shares. Provident Tru Com accumulated 1.04 million shares. Artemis Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 85,264 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Nevada-based Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0.48% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 291,497 shares. Motco holds 0.04% or 1,987 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning reported 262,622 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 23.03 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Ltd Com (Trc) invested in 4,307 shares. King Luther accumulated 20,663 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Schroder Mngmt Group holds 1.54M shares. Bruni J V invested in 1.20 million shares or 2.44% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa has 352,014 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 12 shares. Capital Assocs accumulated 33,500 shares. Howe Rusling owns 28,000 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Management Ltd has invested 0.02% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 50,000 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 270,288 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Corecommodity Ltd Com reported 24,123 shares. Elm Ridge Management Ltd Liability holds 283,200 shares or 2.37% of its portfolio. Engy Opportunities Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 2.83% stake.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Range Resources (RRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Range Resources Corp. (RRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Range Announces Asset Sales That Will Total $634 Million – GlobeNewswire” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SWN or RRC: Which Natural Gas-Heavy Stock is Better Placed? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 07, 2019.