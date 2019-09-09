Gabalex Capital Management Cut Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake as Valuation Declined; As Veracyte Com (VCYT) Shares Rose, Bogle Investment Management LP Has Lifted Position

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $36.04. About 7.95M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Veracyte Inc Com (VCYT) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 74,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 195,835 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 121,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Veracyte Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.41. About 126,513 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 17/04/2018 – Veracyte to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 23/05/2018 – VCYT: AFIRMA GSC IDENTIFY ONE THIRD MORE BENIGN THYROID NODULES; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE REPORTS PRECISION MEDICINE PACT WITH LOXO ONCOLOGY; 17/05/2018 – Veracyte Launches Early Access Program for Envisia Genomic Classifier to Improve Diagnosis of IPF; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE INC – FINANCIAL AND OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/04/2018 – DJ Veracyte Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCYT); 01/05/2018 – Veracyte Raises 2018 View To Rev $83M-$86M From $81M-$83; 10/05/2018 – Veracyte to Launch New Afirma Xpression Atlas and Present Platform Performance Data at AACE 2018 Meeting

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.12M for 21.98 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75M and $346.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $395,681 activity.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cno Financial Group Inc by 43,491 shares to 12,809 shares, valued at $207,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 47,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,556 shares, and cut its stake in Radware Ltd Ord (NASDAQ:RDWR).

