Gabalex Capital Management Cut Its Micron Technology (MU) Stake by $950,000; Stock Price Rose; Philip Morris International In (PM) Stock Price Declined While Advisor Partners Lowered Holding by $414,882

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 13.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 5,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 35,167 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.76 million, down from 40,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 16.03 million shares traded or 141.88% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.79M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $49.16. About 23.46M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75M and $383.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,000 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56M for 29.98 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Micron target boosted ahead of earnings – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weekly Market Preview: Four Stocks to Watch For the Coming Week (ACN, BB, NKE, MU) – Nasdaq” published on September 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Bull Case Looks Dicey for Micron Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Micron (MU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Micron (MU) Still A Buy Even After Thirteen Percent Jump – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Invest Mgmt Com holds 165,429 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Gulf Intl Fincl Bank (Uk) holds 0.18% or 277,963 shares in its portfolio. James Invest owns 42,988 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested 0.3% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.11% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 6.41 million are owned by Citadel Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.12% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Dupont Capital Management, Delaware-based fund reported 39,206 shares. Alps Advisors invested in 61,343 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.14% or 1.90 million shares in its portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Service holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 11,171 shares. Hightower Limited, a Illinois-based fund reported 409,080 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 7,005 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv holds 0.09% or 67,401 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Vontobel Asset Mgmt has 0.13% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 240,856 shares. Naples Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Company, Florida-based fund reported 10,440 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Inv Management Lc has invested 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Brandywine Tru Co reported 30,814 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Moreover, World Investors has 1.03% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Blair William & Com Il holds 220,420 shares. Ameriprise Inc accumulated 0.67% or 19.15 million shares. Accredited owns 5,975 shares. Yorktown Mgmt Rech holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 12,000 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 21,690 shares. Cambridge Com stated it has 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Winslow Asset holds 0.07% or 3,972 shares in its portfolio. Us Comml Bank De stated it has 0.22% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv, a Georgia-based fund reported 23,463 shares. Washington Trust Bancorporation reported 12,849 shares.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: J&J Gains After Favorable Opioid Ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Apple, Facebook, Ford Fall in Premarket Trade – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Post-Lehman World: Top Stocks Then And Now – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “NYSE Owner Launches Long-Awaited Bitcoin Futures – The Wall Street Journal” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 12.99 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $820.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,587 shares to 28,009 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 26,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).