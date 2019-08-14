Gabalex Capital Management Cut Its Home Depot (HD) Position by $1.91 Million; Regal Beloit (RBC) Position Has Raised by Barclays Plc

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.35M, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $6.72 during the last trading session, reaching $201.61. About 3.69M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 54.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 13,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 39,115 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, up from 25,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $70.1. About 248,482 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 19/04/2018 – Regal Breakfasts for Royal Wedding Watching at British Restaurants; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP RBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Enjoy $1 Family Movies this Summer at Regal; 20/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0078.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO FAIR VALUE GAINS ON FINANCIAL ASSETS PORTFOLIO; 24/04/2018 – Imax and Cineworld Group to Add IMAX With Laser Experience in 55 Cineworld and Regal IMAX Locations; 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATES REGAL BELOIT TRADES FROM 4:23PM TO 4:26PM; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Sees 2018 EPS $5.29-EPS $5.69; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit 1Q Adj EPS $1.34; 19/04/2018 – DJ Regal Beloit Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RBC); 26/03/2018 – REGAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 1881.HK – FY PROFIT FOR THE YEAR, BEFORE DISTRIBUTIONS TO UNITHOLDERS HK$2,488.3 MLN VS HK$564.0 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold RBC shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.88% less from 39.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Natl Bank has invested 0.02% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Llc invested in 15 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 61,168 shares. Regions accumulated 229 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 109,695 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 4,119 shares. Hbk Invs Lp has 7,646 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Systematic Financial LP accumulated 284,253 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc holds 686,036 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.09% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 14,757 shares. Raymond James And Assocs invested 0% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). 1.11M are owned by State Street. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Rhumbline Advisers reported 106,621 shares.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 11,700 shares to 7,400 shares, valued at $639,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hospitality Pptys Tr (Call) (NYSE:HPT) by 340,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800 shares, and cut its stake in Ensco Plc (Put) (NYSE:ESV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Impala Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 263,006 shares or 2.64% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 408,973 shares. Wagner Bowman reported 0.31% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us Incorporated has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 1,054 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Limited owns 0.68% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 65,896 shares. Horan Cap Mgmt has 2,175 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 29,700 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Huber Cap Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 79,200 shares. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 0.39% or 1.88 million shares. Bessemer Ltd owns 7,070 shares. Meristem Family Wealth invested in 0.21% or 3,313 shares. Motco, a Texas-based fund reported 1,987 shares. Reliant Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 3.56% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Virtu Ltd Liability invested in 5,073 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.31 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75M and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

