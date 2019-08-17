Gabalex Capital Management Boosted Its Position in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) by $1.13 Million as Market Value Rose; Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Intel (INTC) Stake

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.66. About 5.09 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 02/04/2018 – Luminosity Take CWL Birmingham Open Championship; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 14/05/2018 – Team from Laval University Wins Heroes of the Dorm® National Championship; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII `The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard NamesDaniel Cherry as Chief Marketing Officer; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Adj EPS 78c; 17/05/2018 – Activision announces ‘Call of Duty’ battle-royale game to compete with ‘Fortnite’; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™—New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 17/05/2018 – On Thursday Activision Blizzard said it will include a battle-royale game mode called “Blackout” in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.”; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 20640.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 41,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 41,481 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 19.65 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL SAYS HIGHER SELLING PRICES HELPED PC UNIT TO GROW; 19/03/2018 – INTEL ELECTS RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY TO BOARD; 02/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO USE ITS OWN CHIPS IN MACS FROM 2020, REPLACING INTEL – BLOOMBERG; 15/05/2018 – PREMIER Announces Intel® Select Solution for uCPE Launch Plans; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO…; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – INTEL CORP’S GLOBAL INVESTMENT ORGANIZATION ANNOUNCED NEW INVESTMENTS TOTALING $72 MLN IN 12 TECHNOLOGY STARTUPS; 28/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigating potential age discrimination in Intel’s 2016 cuts; 29/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Receives Supplier Achievement Award from Strategic Partner, Intel

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust Tru stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 10,859 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Ma. 18,098 were reported by Howe Rusling. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. First Foundation Advisors reported 37,448 shares stake. Aviance Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 21,191 shares. Thomas Story & Son Limited Co has 6.8% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). First Business Fincl Svcs Inc holds 12,904 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Weiss Asset LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Glenview National Bank Trust Dept holds 3.18% or 138,717 shares in its portfolio. Conestoga Cap Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 6,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Forbes J M & Company Llp has 0.29% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Torch Wealth Management Lc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 19,975 shares. Phocas Financial owns 15,557 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 3.19M shares.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Apple Might Buy Intel’s Smartphone-Modem Division – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intel targets raised, AMD remains concern – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: LogMeIn, Intel and Xilinx – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “China Fortunes Keep Chip Stocks On Wild Ride As Advanced Micro Reports – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Investment Advisory Lp accumulated 0% or 172 shares. Moreover, One Trading Lp has 0.01% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 21,298 shares. Jackson Wealth Limited Liability Company, Florida-based fund reported 12,307 shares. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust invested in 0.07% or 24,400 shares. 4 were accumulated by Duncker Streett. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability reported 6,230 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.12% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Hudson Bay Cap Lp owns 75,215 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors holds 416 shares. Apg Asset Nv owns 0.12% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 1.59 million shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd has invested 0.1% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.07% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 1.03 million shares. Cambridge Trust holds 0.25% or 90,803 shares in its portfolio. Wright Investors Serv Inc has 16,913 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $28.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,000 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.