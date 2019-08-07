Gabalex Capital Management Boosted Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake by $1.13 Million; Valueworks Increases Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 50,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 308,585 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 258,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.68. About 2.16 million shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Arthur Stark, Chief Merchandising Officer, Departs — Filing; 24/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open New Store in Burbank, California; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose to Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open in Greensboro, North Carolina; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond To ‘BBB-‘; Otlk Neg; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Bd of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Digital Competition Isn’t Relenting — Barrons.com

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $47.58. About 3.59M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Net $500M; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First Time!; 05/05/2018 – The surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite” is not significantly hurting Activision Blizzard’s gaming business; 17/05/2018 – British gaming firm enlists army of players to create Worlds Adrift; 17/05/2018 – Activision announces ‘Call of Duty’ battle-royale game to compete with ‘Fortnite’; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 11/04/2018 – FaZe Clan Claim Title of CWL Pro League Stage 1 Champions; 18/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite.”; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Inv House Ltd holds 7,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 3,650 shares or 0% of the stock. Secor Cap Advisors LP has invested 0.05% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 28,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nordea Management reported 0% stake. Synovus Financial Corporation has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Aperio Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Thompson Invest Mgmt reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 3,986 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 0% or 921 shares. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Lc reported 361,052 shares stake. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 100,373 shares. 69 were reported by Cornerstone Advsr. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.11% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Credit Suisse Ag holds 348,805 shares.

More notable recent Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers 07/11: (IMUX) (OMER) (DVAX) (CI) (CVS) (WW) (SNSS) (BBBY) (FAST) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/11/2019: BBBY, WBA, CVS, BUD, WMT, MCD, DIS, KO – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bear of the Day: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LRCX, DAL, BBBY – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,500 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Take Two’s Private Division to Publish Disintegration in 2020 – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AT&T, Caterpillar, Dollar General, EA, Etsy, Facebook, Spirit Airlines, Tesla, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “The Global Games Market Projected to Exceed $150 Billion in 2019 – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Activision Blizzard (ATVI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Market Preview: Five Stocks to Watch for the Coming Week (ATVI, DBX, DIS, LYFT, ROKU) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants Invs, Nebraska-based fund reported 42,870 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com stated it has 57.33 million shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Twin Capital Inc invested in 0.07% or 30,170 shares. Granite Invest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.18% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Dowling And Yahnke Limited Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 26,146 shares. Eqis Cap owns 0.02% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 6,080 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 1.71M shares. Amer National Tx reported 93,855 shares stake. Ftb Advsrs reported 1,094 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc holds 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 105,615 shares. Gideon Inc reported 24,725 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Regent Investment Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). North Star Asset Management Inc owns 0.04% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 9,980 shares. Hartford Management owns 0.11% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 82,894 shares. Baillie Gifford & stated it has 1.79 million shares.