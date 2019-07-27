G2 Investment Partners Management Upped Stamps Com (STMP) Holding by $14.27 Million; Shareholder California Public Employees Retirement System Raised Burlington Stores (BURL) Holding

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 29.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 37,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 164,821 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.82 million, up from 127,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $181. About 340,246 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 14.84% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 16/04/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Net $240.7M; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.73-Adj EPS $5.83; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Sales Up 9%-10%; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9.7 TO 10.5 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Net $82.6M; 13/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $146 TARGET PRICE; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT FISCAL 2017 YEAR-END WERE $753 MLN VS $702 MLN LAST YEAR

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 7049.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 176,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 77.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 178,727 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.55M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $831.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.99. About 289,631 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 82.31% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.74% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Net $47M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com: Expect 2018 Effective Tax Rate to Be 22%, Compares to Previous Guidance of 28%; 28/03/2018 – Stamps.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Named Preferred Shipping Provider for AmeriCommerce; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $172,200 activity. The insider Khechfe Amine sold 1,200 shares worth $222,180.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.95 million activity. Vecchio Jennifer sold $136,646 worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) on Friday, February 1. MAGRINI JOYCE MANNING sold 2,500 shares worth $426,900. The insider Hand Fred sold 4,075 shares worth $713,906. 20,000 shares were sold by Kingsbury Thomas, worth $3.37 million.