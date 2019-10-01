G2 Investment Partners Management Upped Stake in Radcom LTD (RDCM); Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Declined While Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Trimmed Its Position

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Radcom Ltd (RDCM) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 88,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.36% . The hedge fund held 678,897 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59M, up from 589,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Radcom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 44,061 shares traded or 190.16% up from the average. RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) has declined 61.09% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDCM News: 22/05/2018 – RADCOM LTD RDCM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $43 MLN TO $47 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Herald Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Radcom; 11/05/2018 Russell Investments Group Exits Position in Radcom; 21/05/2018 – RADCOM Achieves Telefόnica UNICA Certification; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM 1Q EPS 2c

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45M, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $69.58. About 3.67M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – Liberian President Weah Orders Probe of Exxon’s 2013 Oil Deal; 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 08/03/2018 – Exxon says gasoline unit shut after fire at its Italian refinery; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Facility Startup Could Come as Early as 2021; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE DISMISSES EXXON MOBIL XOM.N LAWSUIT TO STOP NEW YORK, MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERALS’ CLIMATE CHANGE PROBES — COURT RULING; 05/04/2018 – Exxon imports LNG to keep tanks cool at Papua New Guinea plant; 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 25/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Further Efforts to Fight Malaria

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $317.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mimecast Ltd by 83,870 shares to 235,711 shares, valued at $11.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 7,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,600 shares, and cut its stake in Mix Telematics Ltd (NYSE:MIXT).

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $227.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 4,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $651,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 8.66 million shares. Texas-based Moody Bancorp Trust Division has invested 0.63% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Old Republic Intl Corporation holds 2.47% or 1.24M shares in its portfolio. Stewart And Patten Ltd Liability Corporation reported 61,364 shares. Raymond James Na reported 234,155 shares. Corda Investment Management Ltd Liability owns 39,637 shares. 5,783 were accumulated by Lafleur & Godfrey Limited Liability Company. Mercer Cap Advisers has invested 1.65% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp Incorporated holds 1.54 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset As has invested 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability reported 82,326 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 176,998 shares. 43,770 were reported by Reynders Mcveigh Management Ltd Llc. Northeast Investment Management has invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 5,141 are owned by Shine Advisory.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.12 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.