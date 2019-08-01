G2 Investment Partners Management Upped Rosetta Stone (RST) Stake by $2.14 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Boothbay Fund Management Continues to Hold Stake in Chase (CCF)

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (RST) by 65.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 101,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% . The hedge fund held 257,299 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, up from 155,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.72M market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.99. About 13,490 shares traded. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 54.82% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.8% Position in Rosetta Stone; 07/03/2018 Rosetta Stone Inc. Appoints Education Industry Veteran George A. Logue to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Inc. Appoints George Logue to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rosetta Stone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RST); 29/05/2018 – RT @Adrian_H: this Qui Tam suit from 2014 (!) surfaced by @AureliusValue is the Rosetta Stone for understanding MiMedx Medicare / VA Fraud…; 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For Streaming For The First Time; 14/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Continues Leadership in Language Learning Policy with New Appointment of Dr. Lisa A. Frumkes to JNCL-NCLIS Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys 3.3% of Rosetta Stone; 19/04/2018 – Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading Core5 as K–3 Reading Improvement Program; 12/04/2018 – Lexia Efficacy Research Meets the Highest Standards of Evidence as Defined by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA)

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Chase Corp (CCF) by 331.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 7,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.51% . The institutional investor held 10,116 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, up from 2,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Chase Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $972.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $103.3. About 389 shares traded. Chase Corporation (NYSEMKT:CCF) has declined 16.06% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CCF News: 18/04/2018 – Chase Corp Divests Itself of Structural Composites Ops to Roblon US; 17/04/2018 – Chase Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Rev $65.9M; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corp Divests Itself of Structural Composites Business; 04/04/2018 – CHASE CORP QTRLY GAPP REVENUE OF $65.88 MLN, UP $8.57 MLN, OR 15%, FROM $57.31 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Dir Gack Gifts 170 Of Chase Corp; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corporation Divests Structural Composites Business; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chase Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCF); 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Adj EPS $1.10; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q EPS $1.07

Investors sentiment increased to 2.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold RST shares while 22 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 18.57 million shares or 7.21% more from 17.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oberweis Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Synovus Fincl Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). North holds 0.05% or 13,544 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs owns 30,363 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs reported 1,504 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has 31,564 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Granite Investment Prtn Limited Company invested in 0.16% or 128,377 shares. Assetmark reported 420 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 30,888 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Timessquare Cap Management Ltd Company stated it has 0.28% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). D E Shaw And holds 0.01% or 227,618 shares. Us Fincl Bank De has 0% invested in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested 0.03% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Ameriprise Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST).

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 7,750 shares to 7,750 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Egain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 220,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,796 shares, and cut its stake in Avalara Inc.

More notable recent Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Rosetta Stone Hires Seasoned Technology Executive NYSE:RST – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Rosetta Stone Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 06, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “FLIR Systems Names Sonia Galindo Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary, and Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Rosetta Stone Inc. Announces Participation in the 31st Annual ROTH Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rosetta Stone to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 6 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CCF shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 1.29% less from 5.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 340,474 shares. 5,174 were accumulated by Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs. Minerva Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 169,270 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has 0% invested in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Millennium Management Limited invested in 0% or 11,292 shares. Bessemer Gru reported 5,100 shares stake. Wilen Investment Mngmt holds 7.46% or 107,792 shares. Blackrock accumulated 495,015 shares. American Int Grp Inc holds 0% or 4,620 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% stake. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Fca Corporation Tx accumulated 1.89% or 52,543 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 11,095 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 5,055 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9,989 activity.

More news for Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) were recently published by: Businesswire.com, which released: “Chase Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results – Revenue of $66.6 Million – Earnings Per Share of $0.56 – Business Wire” on April 09, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Chase Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results Revenue of $72.11 Million Earnings Per Share of $0.90 Paid Down Revolving Credit Facility in Full Further Progress on Facility Consolidation – Yahoo Finance” and published on July 09, 2019 is yet another important article.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 2,168 shares to 2,273 shares, valued at $322,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 67,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,088 shares, and cut its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc.