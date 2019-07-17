G2 Investment Partners Management Upped By $14.27 Million Its Stamps Com (STMP) Stake; Viacom (VIA) Has 1.36 Sentiment

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased Stamps Com Inc (STMP) stake by 7049.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc acquired 176,227 shares as Stamps Com Inc (STMP)’s stock declined 77.98%. The G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 178,727 shares with $14.55 million value, up from 2,500 last quarter. Stamps Com Inc now has $826.70 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $47.74. About 264,583 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 82.31% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.74% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 28/03/2018 – Stamps.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Backs 2018 Rev $530M-$560M; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 11/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Named 2018 Top Small Business for Customer Service; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q ADJ EPS $2.54, EST. $1.90; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN

Viacom Inc (VIA) investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.19, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 244 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 179 trimmed and sold stock positions in Viacom Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 311.70 million shares, down from 318.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Viacom Inc in top ten holdings increased from 4 to 7 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 149 Increased: 186 New Position: 58.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny accumulated 53,415 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al accumulated 4,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Eulav Asset, a New York-based fund reported 28,800 shares. Moreover, Kbc Nv has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 7,219 shares. Smithfield Tru Company reported 15 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 922 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 0.02% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership holds 21,788 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 1,408 are owned by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma. Massachusetts Service Ma holds 0% or 110,410 shares in its portfolio. 12,291 are held by Sg Americas Llc. G2 Investment Prns Limited Liability Com accumulated 178,727 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 103,522 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 26,075 shares.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) stake by 23,700 shares to 111,417 valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alteryx Inc stake by 14,771 shares and now owns 46,174 shares. Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) was reduced too.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $172,200 activity. Another trade for 1,200 shares valued at $222,180 was made by Khechfe Amine on Thursday, January 31. Habiger David C had bought 572 shares worth $49,980.

Among 5 analysts covering Stampscom (NASDAQ:STMP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Stampscom had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Sell” on Thursday, May 9. The firm has “Hold” rating by Craig Hallum given on Thursday, May 9. Northland Capital maintained the shares of STMP in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Roth Capital maintained the shares of STMP in report on Friday, March 22 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by B. Riley & Co. FBR Capital maintained the shares of STMP in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Roth Capital downgraded the shares of STMP in report on Friday, February 22 to “Sell” rating.

The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $35.09. About 54,746 shares traded or 49.62% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (VIA) has declined 4.04% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.47% the S&P500.

Oldfield Partners Llp holds 13.22% of its portfolio in Viacom Inc. for 4.65 million shares. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owns 3.24 million shares or 4.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Contour Asset Management Llc has 3.8% invested in the company for 1.89 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Permit Capital Llc has invested 3.74% in the stock. S. Muoio & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 123,101 shares.