G2 Investment Partners Management Trimmed Its Stake in Varonis Sys (VRNS) as Market Value Rose; Findlay Park Partners Llp Maintains Holding in Eog Res (EOG)

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 58.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 88,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The hedge fund held 63,343 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, down from 151,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $69.82. About 111,043 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Varonis Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNS); 12/03/2018 – Varonis Systems at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C; 20/03/2018 – Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series; 24/04/2018 – Varonis Showcases Latest Products to Protect Data Security at IP Expo Manchester; 16/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 33.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 733,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 2.94M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $279.70M, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.88. About 1.59M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radcom Ltd (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 147,201 shares to 589,912 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 556,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold VRNS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delaware-based Brandywine Managers Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Jennison Assoc Limited Liability accumulated 576,010 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 26,632 shares. Swiss State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 53,718 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) or 298 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Trexquant Ltd Partnership reported 17,643 shares stake. Bluemountain Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,489 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp owns 80,000 shares. G2 Prns Mgmt Limited Co invested in 1.16% or 63,343 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 18,471 shares. 262,562 are held by Macquarie Limited. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie has invested 0.07% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Nomura Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

