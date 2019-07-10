G2 Investment Partners Management Trimmed Its Stake in Liveperson (LPSN) as Market Valuation Rose; Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Market Valuation Rose While Park Presidio Capital Decreased by $24.30 Million Its Position

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 55.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 215,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79 million, down from 390,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $126.69. About 1.01 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Liveperson Inc (LPSN) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 66,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 115,049 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 181,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $29.4. About 265,060 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 58.46% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.03% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 08/05/2018 – LivePerson launches conversational commerce partner program for solution providers serving SMBs; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 7c-10c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.2% of LivePerson; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 11c-Adj EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Adj EPS 0c-Adj EPS 1c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2018 Rev $239M-$243M; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $0.0 TO 1.0C, EST. 1.6C; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC – 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE RANGE IS NOW $239 MLN TO $243 MLN; 31/05/2018 – LivePerson launches world’s most advanced platform to connect large brands and consumers via Alexa and Google Assistant; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.29 – $0.23

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21M and $856.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 150,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $73.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 495,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 515,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $3.11 million activity. $3.66M worth of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) shares were sold by Mayo Marc M.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FIS, Banco Bradesco to unwind joint venture, sign new long-term contract – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How To Make 15-25% On The Fidelity National Information Services-WorldPay Merger – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0.04% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Perkins Coie Tru has invested 0.03% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund accumulated 6,420 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0.13% or 1.92 million shares. 1.32 million are owned by Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc. Utah Retirement System holds 0.14% or 61,607 shares in its portfolio. First American Commercial Bank, Illinois-based fund reported 52,918 shares. Wellington Shields Lc reported 0.7% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Bp Public Ltd has invested 0.18% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Findlay Park Prtnrs Llp accumulated 4.25M shares or 4.42% of the stock. Pggm Investments invested in 0.05% or 88,274 shares. Captrust Advisors owns 2,006 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Carlson Cap Management invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 2.15 million were reported by Legal And General Gru Pcl. Bluemar Cap Lc owns 22,700 shares.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.78 earnings per share, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.43 million for 17.79 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 556,074 shares to 2.24M shares, valued at $9.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mimecast Ltd by 231,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold LPSN shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 53.59 million shares or 7.53% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon reported 887,473 shares. Amer Interest reported 44,511 shares. Tci Wealth accumulated 113 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 9,397 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 95,608 were accumulated by Millrace Asset Grp Inc Inc. M&T Bank holds 8,058 shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability Company holds 10,054 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) LP has 71,800 shares. 9,519 are held by Amalgamated Commercial Bank. Eam Investors Ltd Liability Co reported 56,424 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Automobile Association invested 0.01% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Moreover, Lpl Fincl Ltd Com has 0% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 14,519 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc owns 88,101 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Inc holds 275,038 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 233.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.25 actual earnings per share reported by LivePerson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.