G2 Investment Partners Management Trimmed Egain (EGAN) Stake By $2.20 Million; Echo Street Capital Management Has Lowered Store Cap (STOR) Position

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased Egain Corp (EGAN) stake by 60.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 220,447 shares as Egain Corp (EGAN)’s stock declined 23.85%. The G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 143,796 shares with $1.50 million value, down from 364,243 last quarter. Egain Corp now has $242.24 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.99. About 58,028 shares traded. eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) has declined 16.92% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.35% the S&P500. Some Historical EGAN News: 29/05/2018 – Egain Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+Al Day 2018 London; 13/03/2018 eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row—Recognized for Al Innovation; 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q EPS 0c; 08/05/2018 – EGAIN CORP EGAN.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $12; 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row–Recognized for AI Innovation; 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row-Recognized for Al Innovation; 24/05/2018 – eGain to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis on May 30; 21/04/2018 – DJ eGain Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGAN)

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased Store Cap Corp (STOR) stake by 78.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 231,601 shares as Store Cap Corp (STOR)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Echo Street Capital Management Llc holds 63,109 shares with $2.11 million value, down from 294,710 last quarter. Store Cap Corp now has $7.78B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.25. About 873,961 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 31.63% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) stake by 131,804 shares to 154,304 valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Mimecast Ltd stake by 231,870 shares and now owns 319,581 shares. Everi Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold EGAN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 23.26 million shares or 11.29% more from 20.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 6,052 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com invested in 0% or 4,312 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Moreover, Perkins Capital has 0.15% invested in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) for 22,500 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 19,900 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Amer holds 0% of its portfolio in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) for 11,434 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0% or 645,939 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Plc invested in 24,016 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 35,800 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.65 million shares. Invesco Ltd reported 261,089 shares stake. Venator Capital Management Ltd, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 495,110 shares. Cadence Cap Lc reported 227,370 shares stake. Blackrock owns 1.15M shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) to report earnings on September, 5. EGAN’s profit will be $606,365 for 99.88 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by eGain Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $45,140 activity. SMIT ERIC also sold $38,000 worth of eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) shares.

Analysts await STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.45 per share. STOR’s profit will be $106.72M for 18.22 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by STORE Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Financial stated it has 0.14% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Suntrust Banks invested in 0.01% or 57,212 shares. Ci Inc reported 0.06% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 1.67% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Co holds 75,060 shares. First Trust Advsr LP reported 0.02% stake. 100 are held by M&R Cap Management. Pictet Asset Limited holds 32,300 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Resolution Ltd reported 1.54 million shares. 83,420 were reported by Honeywell Int. D E Shaw And Incorporated owns 1.41 million shares. Moors And Cabot accumulated 12,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 6,100 shares. State Street reported 5.27M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) stake by 58,150 shares to 377,620 valued at $13.29 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) stake by 132,911 shares and now owns 536,130 shares. Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Store Capital (NYSE:STOR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Store Capital had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, May 6 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report.