G2 Investment Partners Management Trimmed Attunity LTD (ATTU) Position as Stock Were Volatile; Mastercard (MA) Holder Iberiabank Has Decreased Position by $362,840

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 1,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 19,317 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, down from 20,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $12.44 during the last trading session, reaching $257.01. About 5.36 million shares traded or 53.70% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 339,171 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 688,482 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.15 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.40M market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-million Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 24/05/2018 – Attunity Introduces Gold Client for Data Protection to Enable GDPR Compliance for SAP® Environments; 16/04/2018 Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD ATTU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $78 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $75 AND $78 MLN FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 6 PCT AND 10 PCT FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-M Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q EPS 1c

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 sales for $28.36 million activity. 1,500 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 5,040 shares to 67,510 shares, valued at $7.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 8,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Hawaii has 0.57% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 1,130 shares. Optimum Inv, a Illinois-based fund reported 22,090 shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% or 45,077 shares in its portfolio. Cutter & Brokerage Inc invested in 3,608 shares. 19,174 were reported by Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Management Ltd Liability Company. Colony Gru Ltd Liability Co owns 1.18% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 119,800 shares. West Coast Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 58,707 shares or 3.26% of its portfolio. Sather owns 84,783 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 161,300 shares. Doliver Limited Partnership holds 0.43% or 4,516 shares. 5.84M were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 1.55% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fruth Inv Mngmt owns 27,081 shares. Central Asset And Mngmt (Hk) Ltd stated it has 1.69% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold ATTU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.98% more from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Invest Lc owns 150,536 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 38,300 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 5,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt owns 126,285 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Water Island Ltd Liability Com has 1.41% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Gabelli & Inv Advisers holds 0.34% or 113,000 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 110,433 shares. Whetstone Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 6.61% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 900 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 0% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Disciplined Growth Investors Mn holds 0.24% or 579,751 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.01% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Renaissance Tech Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Tuttle Tactical holds 98,844 shares. Blackrock holds 2,258 shares or 0% of its portfolio.