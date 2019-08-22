G2 Investment Partners Management Stake in Rignet (RNET) Has Increased as Market Value Declined; Synchrony Financial (SYF) Holder Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Lowered Its Position by $1.29 Million

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 97.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 40,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 1,185 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 41,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $32.93. About 1.33M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples; 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT; 03/04/2018 – Synchrony Named Preferred Provider of Consumer Financing for Mahindra Powersports Vehicles and Accessories; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Rignet Inc (RNET) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 168,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The hedge fund held 831,654 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.13 million, up from 663,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Rignet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.82. About 15,702 shares traded. RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) has declined 27.25% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RNET News: 07/05/2018 – RigNet 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 18/04/2018 – RigNet Expands Services Portfolio in Energy Sector With Acquisitions of Auto-Comm and SAFCON; 18/04/2018 – RIGNET ACQUIRED TWO U.S. BASED OIL & GAS SERVICES PROVIDERS; 06/03/2018 – RIGNET 4Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C (2 EST.); 26/03/2018 – RigNet Announces Closing of Intelie Acquisition; 26/03/2018 – RIGNET REPORTS CLOSING OF INTELIE PURCHASE; 07/05/2018 – RigNet 1Q Loss $5.53M; 07/05/2018 – RIGNET 1Q REV. $53.8M, EST. $53.1M (2 EST.); 18/04/2018 – RigNet Buys Automation Commun Engineering and Safety Controls; 26/03/2018 – RigNet Announces Closing of lntelie Acquisition

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Egain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 220,447 shares to 143,796 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leaf Group Ltd by 221,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,864 shares, and cut its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold RNET shares while 21 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 16.42 million shares or 0.21% more from 16.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Management Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). 1,109 are held by Ameritas Investment Prtnrs. Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 402 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn owns 27,078 shares. Bridgeway invested in 17,809 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 187,055 shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc) has 0% invested in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) for 5,264 shares. Moreover, Punch Assoc Inv Mngmt Incorporated has 0.42% invested in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) for 508,260 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability holds 34,213 shares. Citigroup has 3,492 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 30,400 shares. Dorsey Wright Associate holds 459 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 74,989 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Tvp Limited Company holds 27,999 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Boston invested 0% in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET).

