G2 Investment Partners Management Raised Ringcentral (RNG) Holding By $14.64 Million; Liquitek Enterprises (LIQT) Has 0.93 Sentiment

Liquitek Enterprises Inc (LIQT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.21, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 14 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 15 sold and reduced their equity positions in Liquitek Enterprises Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 16.11 million shares, down from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Liquitek Enterprises Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 8 Increased: 6 New Position: 8.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased Ringcentral Inc (RNG) stake by 2736.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc acquired 136,833 shares as Ringcentral Inc (RNG)’s stock rose 23.60%. The G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 141,833 shares with $15.29M value, up from 5,000 last quarter. Ringcentral Inc now has $11.83B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $139.84. About 411,141 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung

Among 7 analysts covering RingCentral (NYSE:RNG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. RingCentral had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Oppenheimer. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was initiated by Guggenheim with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, July 30 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 22. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Rosenblatt. Deutsche Bank maintained RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) on Tuesday, February 12 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential has 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Bamco New York invested in 95,315 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 2,995 were reported by Redwood Limited Liability. First Mercantile reported 5,213 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Prelude Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 719 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Llp invested in 335,090 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ww Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 1,022 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.13% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Northern Trust has 0.01% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 330,047 shares. 663,900 are held by Jpmorgan Chase Communications. Barclays Public Limited invested in 0% or 21,300 shares. Spark Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.91% or 182,140 shares.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $206,884 activity. The insider Michelle McKenna sold $206,884.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased Turtle Beach Corp stake by 131,052 shares to 173,708 valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Airgain Inc stake by 274,598 shares and now owns 142,995 shares. Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) was reduced too.

Awm Investment Company Inc. holds 2.25% of its portfolio in LiqTech International, Inc. for 5.31 million shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc owns 1.79 million shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Apis Capital Advisors Llc has 1.19% invested in the company for 460,000 shares. The New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc has invested 0.85% in the stock. 1492 Capital Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 229,116 shares.

LiqTech International, Inc., a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company has market cap of $168.25 million. The firm makes and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers diesel particulate filters for exhaust emission control solutions to the verified retrofit and the original equipment maker market; and kiln furniture for the refractory industry to support ceramics that create additional space to maximize the number of items for each firing.