G2 Investment Partners Management Raised Its Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Position by $441,384; Stock Value Rose; Logan Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in Nextera Energy Com (NEE) by $351,900 as Market Value Rose

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 8.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 1,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 22,296 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.57 million, up from 20,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $223.71. About 1.13M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) by 110.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 220,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 71.68% . The hedge fund held 420,692 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Westport Fuel Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.67M market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.85. About 125,935 shares traded. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has risen 18.80% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Names Michele Buchignani to Board; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Transaction Expected to Close by End of July; 17/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – REVISING CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GUIDANCE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO A RANGE OF $235 MLN TO $255 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $67.6 MLN VS $60.0 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Rev $67.6M; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.10; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Revising Consolidated FY Rev Guidance From Continuing Ops to $235M-$255M; 17/05/2018 – SNAM: PACT WITH WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS TO BUY UNIT; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – APPOINTMENT OF BUCHIGNANI INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM 9 TO 10

More notable recent Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “75 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Westport Fuel Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Westport Fuel Systems Appoints David Johnson as Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Westport Fuel Systems Announces New Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Westport Fuel Systems: Set To Explode, Or A Lower High Might Be On The Horizon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $317.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 13,813 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 7,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,600 shares, and cut its stake in Five9 Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold WPRT shares while 18 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 26.95 million shares or 1.57% less from 27.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr reported 14,057 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Bessemer Gru owns 400 shares. Art Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). 12,472 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Us State Bank De reported 250,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hudson Bay Mngmt LP accumulated 515,601 shares. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 112,758 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Granite Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 302,490 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The New York-based Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 100 shares. Everett Harris & Ca invested in 0% or 39,000 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corp owns 20,261 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Jersey-based Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Llc has invested 0.16% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Monetary Management has 0.24% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt holds 0.81% or 118,999 shares in its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Limited Com Pa owns 11,650 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Ckw Fincl Grp Inc accumulated 0.03% or 832 shares. Hartford Fin Mngmt holds 0.82% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.70M shares. Wealthquest invested in 1,260 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 34 were accumulated by Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd Liability. Stewart Patten Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Swiss Bancshares reported 0.43% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Dowling & Yahnke Limited owns 0.04% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,079 shares. M Kraus And has 34,533 shares for 3.94% of their portfolio. Burns J W And New York reported 0.09% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Daiwa Secs Group reported 27,595 shares.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners vs. NextEra Energy – The Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3,737 shares to 131,632 shares, valued at $11.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 365,501 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).