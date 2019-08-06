G2 Investment Partners Management Raised Its Stamps Com (STMP) Stake by $14.27 Million; As Lendingtree New (TREE) Market Value Declined, P-A-W Capital Has Cut Its Holding by $351,000

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $310.64. About 49,941 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 24/04/2018 – LendingTree Study: Credit History and Debt Ratio are Biggest Constraints for Would-Be Homeowners; 07/05/2018 – LendingTree Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Rev $181M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.41; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree Launches Free Credit Monitoring Service; 26/03/2018 – LendingTree Study: The Cost of Bankruptcy; 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Launches Credit Analyzer, a Free Credit and Debt Analysis Tool; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC TREE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $786.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree at Conference Call Hosted By Aliya Capital Today; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Mortgage Products $73.5M

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 7049.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 176,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The hedge fund held 178,727 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.55 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $784.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $45.33. About 210,235 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com: Expect 2018 Effective Tax Rate to Be 22%, Compares to Previous Guidance of 28%; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Net $47M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 16/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Named Preferred Shipping Provider for AmeriCommerce; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q ADJ EPS $2.54, EST. $1.90

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Cap Management Inc has invested 0.04% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). First Quadrant LP Ca invested 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Eulav Asset Management reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Benjamin F Edwards Inc reported 2,443 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny accumulated 53,415 shares. Wellington Group Inc Incorporated Llp owns 32,476 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 12,291 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0% or 7,219 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 1,241 shares. 183 were accumulated by Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada Inc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 922 shares. Pnc Finance Services Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) or 17,000 shares. Aperio Gru stated it has 7,288 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $324.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 17,500 shares to 44,589 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Airgain Inc by 274,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,995 shares, and cut its stake in Egain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $49,980 activity.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsrs has invested 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). United Ser Automobile Association accumulated 1,214 shares. Nomura holds 1,390 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 0% or 258 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 1,600 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 16 shares in its portfolio. 3G Capital Ptnrs Lp reported 0.4% stake. Swiss National Bank & Trust, Switzerland-based fund reported 15,150 shares. 2,425 were accumulated by Polen Capital Limited. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 1,500 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 12,198 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd holds 1,292 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.02% or 217,762 shares.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 27.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $20.39M for 49.46 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 149.21% EPS growth.