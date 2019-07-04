G2 Investment Partners Management Raised By $1.03 Million Its Radcom LTD (RDCM) Stake; Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) Has 1 Sentiment

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 6 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 6 cut down and sold their stock positions in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust. The investment managers in our database now possess: 524,871 shares, up from 505,333 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 2 New Position: 4.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased Radcom Ltd (RDCM) stake by 33.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc acquired 147,201 shares as Radcom Ltd (RDCM)’s stock rose 11.04%. The G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 589,912 shares with $4.38M value, up from 442,711 last quarter. Radcom Ltd now has $108.24M valuation. The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $7.89. About 244 shares traded. Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) has declined 57.72% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RDCM News: 21/05/2018 – RADCOM Achieves Telefόnica UNICA Certification; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM 1Q EPS 2c; 11/05/2018 Russell Investments Group Exits Position in Radcom; 14/05/2018 – Herald Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Radcom; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM LTD RDCM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $43 MLN TO $47 MLN

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased Upland Software Inc stake by 100,658 shares to 397,186 valued at $16.83 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) stake by 88,363 shares and now owns 63,343 shares. Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.48. About 1,778 shares traded. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) has declined 9.82% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical CRT News: 18/05/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares May Cash Distribution; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRT); 19/03/2018 Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares March Cash Distribution; 20/04/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $74.88 million. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits interests in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma. It has a 9.83 P/E ratio.

