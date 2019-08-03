G2 Investment Partners Management Position in Varonis Sys (VRNS) Has Decreased by $5.21 Million; Franklin Resources Maintains Position in V F (VFC)

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 58.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 88,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The hedge fund held 63,343 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, down from 151,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $71.12. About 289,687 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 09/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 16; 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More; 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 24/04/2018 – Varonis Showcases Latest Products to Protect Data Security at IP Expo Manchester; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C; 30/05/2018 – Varonis Highlights Latest Products and Explores the Future of Cybersecurity at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 12/03/2018 – Varonis Systems at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 11.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 77,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 773,789 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.25M, up from 696,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $82.78. About 2.00M shares traded or 7.02% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 24/05/2018 – Monetate Names Dave Swarthout as Data Protection Officer; 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven; 07/04/2018 – Manu Close-Up: VF Corp. Appoints Steve Murray as VP, Strategic Projects; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica(R) Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/03/2018 – VF SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 100,630 shares to 3.76M shares, valued at $315.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.38M shares, and cut its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Think V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “V.F. Corp.: Strong Q1 Confirms Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This Newly Public Clothing Company May Handsomely Reward Income Investors – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “V.F (NYSE:VFC) Shareholders Booked A 40% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.90 million activity. On Monday, February 11 MEAGHER LAURA C sold $759,462 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 8,894 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boltwood Cap Mgmt owns 14,405 shares. Valley National Advisers owns 632 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 323,242 shares. Qci Asset Management New York reported 2,253 shares. Kcm Inv Limited Liability Com has 6,200 shares. Moreover, Bragg Finance Advsrs Inc has 0.1% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 8,851 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 37,152 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd holds 3,372 shares. Cleararc Cap stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Fiera Corporation stated it has 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Fort Washington Inv Advisors Inc Oh holds 0.03% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 26,375 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 8,086 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Communications holds 0.13% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 17,646 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reported 0.85% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Bridges Investment Management stated it has 14,350 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.64 million activity.

More notable recent Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Varonis to Present at the Oppenheimer & Co. 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Every Employee Can Access 17 Million Files, Warns Varonis 2019 Global Data Risk Report – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wedbush Upgrades Varonis Systems On Shift To Subscription Model – Benzinga” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series – GlobeNewswire” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Varonis -18% on downside Q1, FY19 outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold VRNS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Com invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Eventide Asset Mngmt Ltd Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 420,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 37,871 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% or 43,230 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 41,510 shares. Van Eck Assoc reported 9,521 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 50 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 92 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Fincl has 0.07% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Captrust Fincl Advsr reported 361 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bogle Investment Management Lp De reported 26,921 shares. Hsbc Holdg Plc reported 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Spark Management Ltd holds 0.07% or 25,700 shares.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $324.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Everi Hldgs Inc by 121,478 shares to 641,501 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 86,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).