G2 Investment Partners Management Position in Radcom LTD (RDCM) Has Boosted by $1.03 Million; Mitchell Capital Management Co Position in Visa (V) Has Cut by $5.50 Million as Shares Rose

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Radcom Ltd (RDCM) by 33.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 147,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.36% . The hedge fund held 589,912 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 442,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Radcom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.09M market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.66. About 9,312 shares traded. Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) has declined 61.09% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDCM News: 22/05/2018 – RADCOM 1Q EPS 2c; 21/05/2018 – RADCOM Achieves Telefόnica UNICA Certification; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM LTD RDCM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $43 MLN TO $47 MLN; 11/05/2018 Russell Investments Group Exits Position in Radcom; 14/05/2018 – Herald Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Radcom

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 48.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 35,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 38,104 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95 million, down from 73,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $179.44. About 3.64M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $324.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) by 339,171 shares to 688,482 shares, valued at $16.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 36,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,829 shares, and cut its stake in Upland Software Inc.

More notable recent Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Radcom schedules call after 29% slide in typhoon’s wake – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Avoid NetScout After Another Weak Quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on October 27, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Radcom’s Newest ‘Whale’ Looks Quite Reclusive For Now – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2016. More interesting news about Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “RADCOM Secures a Multi-Year Contract Extension with Globe Telecom – PR Newswire” published on November 06, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AVX (AVX) Is Up 4.67% in One Week: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $282.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 1,736 shares to 9,209 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.29B for 31.37 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “6 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: SNAP, BA, V, F, TWLO – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa acquires Payworks – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Bill for Visa Stock Is Too High Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Visa (V) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Concorde Asset Ltd Liability Com invested 0.19% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Smithfield invested 0.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). State Street holds 0.95% or 78.27 million shares in its portfolio. Chase Counsel holds 43,740 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 4.32M shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields & Com Limited Liability Com holds 0.38% or 4,746 shares. Amica Retiree Med has 1.1% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fagan Associates reported 3.3% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Osterweis Cap Management holds 1.53% or 157,055 shares in its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough And holds 1.05% or 47,853 shares in its portfolio. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Incorporated invested in 8,323 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Moreover, Roundview Capital Ltd Liability Com has 0.39% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 10,450 shares. The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 1.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp holds 247,700 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Accuvest Advsr holds 0.74% or 8,729 shares in its portfolio.