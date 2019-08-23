G2 Investment Partners Management Position in Egain (EGAN) Has Lowered as Stock Value Declined; Ventas (VTR) Shareholder Bruni J V & Company Has Cut Its Stake by $14.84 Million as Share Value Rose

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Egain Corp (EGAN) by 60.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 220,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.62% . The hedge fund held 143,796 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 364,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Egain Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.77. About 26,214 shares traded. eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) has declined 41.36% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EGAN News: 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row–Recognized for AI Innovation; 13/03/2018 eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row—Recognized for Al Innovation; 24/05/2018 – eGain to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis on May 30; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q EPS 0c; 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+AI Day 2018 London; 29/05/2018 – Egain Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ eGain Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGAN); 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row-Recognized for Al Innovation; 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+Al Day 2018 London; 08/05/2018 – EGAIN CORP EGAN.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $12

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 75.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 235,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 76,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 312,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $72.54. About 334,877 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 19,137 shares to 21,637 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radcom Ltd (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 147,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 589,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Mimecast Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold EGAN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 23.26 million shares or 11.29% more from 20.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 74,591 were reported by Nokomis Ltd Co. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 36,036 shares. Legal & General Group Pcl reported 2,637 shares stake. Glenmede Trust Co Na holds 0% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) or 1,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Bancorp Of America De reported 19,081 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock has 0% invested in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Northern Trust Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 158,809 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Timpani Lc accumulated 27,200 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) for 44,046 shares. Art Ltd Liability Com accumulated 24,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Mackay Shields Ltd Co accumulated 20,100 shares.

Analysts await eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) to report earnings on September, 5. EGAN’s profit will be $603,743 for 84.63 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by eGain Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The has invested 0.02% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Ontario – Canada-based Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0.03% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Archford Capital Strategies Llc has invested 0.14% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). First Manhattan reported 1,997 shares. 1,778 are held by Benjamin F Edwards And. Synovus Corporation reported 4,603 shares. Edgemoor Advisors invested in 0.16% or 18,862 shares. Kbc Grp Nv owns 48,563 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Franklin Resource owns 236,097 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gideon Advisors Inc holds 0.16% or 6,888 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na reported 21,440 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 9,430 are owned by Robecosam Ag. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg accumulated 169,880 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 19,869 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jaffetilchin Invest Ptnrs Limited Com has 0.05% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.19M for 19.29 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

