G2 Investment Partners Management Maintains Position in Usa Technologies (USAT); As Synopsys (SNPS) Shares Rose, Alkeon Capital Management Increased Position

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 74,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 2.82 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.78 million, up from 2.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $129.71. About 482,232 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON & BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND HIGH-S; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Adj EPS $3.76-Adj EPS $3.83; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Has Acquired Silicon and Beyond Private Limited for Undisclosed Terms; 05/04/2018 – Synopsys Replenishes Repurchase Authorization to $500 Million; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys: Deal Will Not Be Material to Financials; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys Initiates $165 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 13/03/2018 – Synopsys Releases Enhanced Photonic Integrated Circuit Design Automation; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS BEGINS $165M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 556,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 2.24M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31M, up from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $482.11M market cap company. The stock increased 5.86% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $8.03. About 827,653 shares traded or 1.34% up from the average. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth invested 0% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Moreover, Ameriprise has 0.23% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Meeder Asset owns 34,321 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 6,700 shares. Adage Capital Partners Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 170,900 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.02% stake. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership invested in 0.4% or 16,282 shares. Orrstown Finance Services holds 0.01% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 40 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 101,208 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Shelton Mngmt accumulated 1,622 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 77,723 shares. Cibc World reported 36,280 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp invested in 562,908 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt accumulated 210,004 shares. Amp Cap Invsts accumulated 0.03% or 45,687 shares.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $20.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (Call) (NYSE:VIPS) by 200,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 503,519 shares, and cut its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JD).

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alteryx Inc by 14,771 shares to 46,174 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 66,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,049 shares, and cut its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr reported 34,195 shares. 9,316 were reported by Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Llc. Citadel Advsr Ltd Company has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 17,518 shares. The New York-based G2 Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.87% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 112,830 shares. Paw holds 1.31% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 320,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Dorsey & Whitney Limited Liability Corp has 41,830 shares. 32,955 are owned by Parametric. North Run Capital LP invested in 670,000 shares or 1.77% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 56,800 shares. Wasatch Advsrs reported 1.72M shares. 531 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc. 13,633 were accumulated by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Limited Liability Company. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 162,947 shares.