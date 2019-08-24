G2 Investment Partners Management Maintains Position in Medifast (MED); Dsam Partners Llp Has Lowered Its Autodesk (ADSK) Stake by $1.69 Million

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 10,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 133,209 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.76 million, down from 144,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $143.99. About 2.55M shares traded or 33.73% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 765.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 19,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 21,637 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.36% or $5.7 during the last trading session, reaching $100.56. About 362,645 shares traded or 31.48% up from the average. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 15/03/2018 – Medifast, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 23/04/2018 – Gatheredtable software licensed by Medifast; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q Rev $88.5M-$91.5M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY EPS $3.15-EPS $3.25; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q EPS 94c-EPS 97c; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q EPS 84c-EPS 87c; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Glenn Welling Resigned From the Board; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q Rev $98.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 106,671 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 95,000 shares. Cwm Ltd holds 0% or 244 shares in its portfolio. Conning Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 4,278 shares. Cambridge Trust Comm has 0.06% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 6,780 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Capital Limited Ca holds 12,675 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 84,754 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Capital World Investors reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 587,113 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 877,625 are held by Raymond James And. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Proshare Advisors Ltd invested in 189,022 shares. Pdts Lc invested in 1.41% or 159,719 shares.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 1.05M shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $29.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polarityte Inc by 56,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Autodesk Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ADSK, NKE, REGI – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “BNBuilders Turns to Autodesk to Manage Complex Construction Projects Throughout the Building Lifecycle – PRNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Autodesk: Ditch This High-Flying Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Autodesk (ADSK) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Egain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 220,447 shares to 143,796 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leaf Group Ltd by 221,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,864 shares, and cut its stake in Turtle Beach Corp.

More notable recent Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) news were published by: Tcbmag.com which released: “Mayo Clinic, Boston Scientific Launch Med-Tech Accelerator – Twin Cities Business Magazine” on July 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Little-Known Med-Tech Company Is Growing Like Gangbusters – The Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Medifast, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aurora Cannabis Announces Upsizing of Credit Facility to Approximately C$360 Million (US$280 Million) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medifast: Weight Loss Heavyweight Gaining Market Share – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold MED shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Capital Mgmt Lc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Principal Financial Gp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Glenmede Comm Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Moreover, Hoplite Lp has 4% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 262,260 shares. Northern Trust Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 163,017 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.03% or 27,760 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 4,400 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Bluemountain Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) or 4,182 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Management And Equity Research Inc has 0.01% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 16,625 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 15,788 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Ltd holds 0.01% or 9,863 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 57,013 shares. Hood River Cap Ltd Liability has invested 1.32% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).