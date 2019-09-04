G2 Investment Partners Management Lowered Its Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Position by $1.88 Million; As Radnet (RDNT) Stock Value Rose, Globeflex Capital LP Cut Position

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 46.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 72,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The institutional investor held 83,207 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, down from 155,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $708.80M market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.14. About 116,717 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Adj EPS 13c; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $140M-$150M; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes The Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator In The Greater Fresno, California Area With The Acquisition Of Five Imaging Centers; 15/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Conference May 17; 08/03/2018 RadNet 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 15/03/2018 – The Cancer Research Collaboration and Breastlink New York Partner With Diabetes Prevention Program Provider Blue Mesa Health; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Rev $235.6M; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Full-Yr 2018 Guidance Adjusted to Incorporate 1Q Weather Impact; 08/03/2018 – RadNet Sees FY Rev $950M-$975M

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 92.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 312,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The hedge fund held 25,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153,000, down from 338,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $519.84M market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.81. About 504,149 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss $27.8M; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Rev $24.9M; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C; 07/05/2018 – Prescott Group Capital Mgmt Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ REV $24.9M, EST. $23.8M; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 28c

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 30,500 shares to 64,404 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 101,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Acacia Communications Inc.

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.15 actual earnings per share reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Rubicon Project’s (NYSE:RUBI) Share Price Gain Of 108% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rubicon Project Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:RUBI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

More notable recent RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RadNet (RDNT) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Simple Market Timing Strategies That Work – August 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “RadNet, Inc. to Present at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2019 Conference on Thursday, March 28th – GlobeNewswire” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “RadNet, Inc. Announces Date of its First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 14, 2019 : DG, GDS, ERJ, AZUL, LX, GCO, RDNT, KNOP, HUD, BIOS, PPDF, PGNX – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $473.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 17,619 shares to 33,496 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitil Corp (NYSE:UTL) by 5,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Echo Global Logistics Ord (NASDAQ:ECHO).

Analysts await RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.1 per share. RDNT’s profit will be $5.51M for 32.14 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by RadNet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.