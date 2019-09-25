G2 Investment Partners Management Lowered Holding in Ringcentral (RNG) as Valuation Rose; Baidu Com Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) Holder Rothschild Investment Cut Stake by $331,344

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 36,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 105,099 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.08 million, down from 141,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $5.84 during the last trading session, reaching $127.26. About 990,675 shares traded or 30.32% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 16/04/2018 – Master Agent MicroCorp Partners With RingCentral to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Cloud Communications Solutions

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased its stake in Baidu Com Inc Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) by 59.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 2,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 1,910 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $224,000, down from 4,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Baidu Com Inc Spon Adr Rep A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $97.61. About 6.52M shares traded or 73.17% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 14/05/2018 – Tencent gets self-driving car test licence from China’s Shenzhen city – report; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU UNIT TO SELL RAJAX EQUITY STAKE TO ALI PANINI INVESTMENT; 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS COMPLETED SPINOFF OF FINANCE BUSINESS; 18/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM; 27/04/2018 – Censorship risk casts cloud over Baidu’s bumper profits; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL NO LONGER SERVE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY STARTING IN JULY 2018; 08/05/2018 – Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit, sources say

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $317.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc by 21,753 shares to 66,753 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 50,528 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Everquote Inc.

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold RNG shares while 83 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 65.52 million shares or 25.74% less from 88.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Bamco has invested 0.05% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Cambridge Trust, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,886 shares. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 11 shares or 0% of the stock. M&T National Bank Corporation has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) or 6 shares. Raymond James Na has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 1,861 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa reported 94,477 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc invested in 1,875 shares. Moreover, Atika Cap Management Lc has 1.58% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 70,000 shares. Axa holds 0.04% or 91,566 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap has 26,100 shares. 12 West Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 490,000 shares. Natixis holds 0.07% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) or 78,366 shares. Campbell And Co Inv Adviser Limited Co owns 7,086 shares.

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $847.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 4,941 shares to 163,859 shares, valued at $18.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

