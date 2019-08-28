G2 Investment Partners Management Lifted Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) Stake by $3.82 Million; Shares Rose; As El Paso Electric Co (EE) Stock Rose, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increased Stake

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by 37.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 112,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The hedge fund held 412,667 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.19 million, up from 300,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.24M market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.9. About 25,191 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 3c; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 14/03/2018 – ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2017 ORDERS UP 8.6% TO $272 MLN; BACKLOG GREW TO $100.7 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in El Paso Electric Co (EE) by 69.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 19,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.21% . The institutional investor held 48,306 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, up from 28,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in El Paso Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $66.4. About 168,104 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El Paso Downtown/Convention Center; 16/03/2018 – DoJ AL Middle: Tribunal de Jurados Federal Condenan Mujer de El Paso en Caso de Secuestración; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Rates El Paso ISD, TX’s $16.43MM ULTs ‘AAA’ PSF/’AA’ Underlying; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ El Paso Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EE); 17/04/2018 – US Customs: La Patrulla Fronteriza de los Estados Unidos en el Sector de El Paso arranca su 21va Campaña Anual de la Iniciativ; 25/04/2018 – Rep. Will Hurd: Hurd Applauds El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; 17/04/2018 – US Customs: El Paso Sector Kicks off 21st Annual BSI Awareness Campaign; 08/03/2018 Rep. Will Hurd: BREAKING: El Paso Electric to Provide Credits to Texas Consumers Due to Tax Reform; 03/05/2018 – El Paso Electric 1Q Loss/Shr 17c

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 36,429 shares to 76,829 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 66,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,049 shares, and cut its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR).

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $42.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 410,300 shares to 6,300 shares, valued at $640,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 172,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,141 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

