G2 Investment Partners Management Increases Stake in Stamps Com (STMP); As Autozone (AZO) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Check Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Autozone (AZO) by 72.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The hedge fund held 904 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926,000, down from 3,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock decreased 0.91% or $9.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1062.89. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 7049.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The hedge fund held 178,727 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.55 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $55.63. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,980 activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $324.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alteryx Inc by 14,771 shares to 46,174 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 312,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,100 shares, and cut its stake in Egain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN).

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94 million and $1.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 172,743 shares to 669,245 shares, valued at $32.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimpress Nv by 25,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25M for 12.22 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.