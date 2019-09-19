G2 Investment Partners Management Increases Stake in Medifast (MED); Northeast Investment Management Holds Position in Amgen (AMGN)

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 233.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 50,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 72,165 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.26 million, up from 21,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $108.16. About 2,657 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 Medifast 4Q EPS 60c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Medifast Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MED); 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Glenn Welling Resigned From the Board; 23/04/2018 – Gatheredtable software licensed by Medifast; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $385 MLN TO $395 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Medifast, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 68.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 2,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 6,702 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, up from 3,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $195.54. About 26,858 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – BEYONDSPRING TO PRESENT POSITIVE DATA FROM PROSPECTIVE PHASE 2 TRIAL COMPARING PLINABULIN TO NEULASTA FOR THE PREVENTION OF CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED NEUTROPENIA AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TO BUILD NEXT-GENERATION BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT ADJACENT TO WEST GREENWICH, Rl PLANT-GOV. GINA RAIMONDO; 26/04/2018 – Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 21/05/2018 – FDA OKS PROLIA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN SEES AIMOVIG BEING AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 18/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $206; 14/05/2018 – Evenity (romosozumab; Amgen/UCB/Astellas) Drug Overview Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMGN)

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 66,517 shares to 25,266 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 11,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,126 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Scratching Its Acquisition Itch Is Costing Amgen $2 Billion – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Amgen vs. Celgene – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why The Medicines Company Stock Soared Again on Tuesday – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 09/04/2019: OPGN, PBYI, CODX, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. B Riley Wealth owns 1,832 shares. Freestone Capital Holding Limited Liability Corp accumulated 39,025 shares. Chatham Capital owns 1,620 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. First Personal Finance Svcs holds 0.12% or 2,346 shares in its portfolio. 670 are held by Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated. Janney Limited Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 2,133 shares. The New York-based Paradigm Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bnp Paribas Asset Holding holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 181,910 shares. Osborne Mngmt Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 4,000 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,773 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advsrs has 0.03% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 90,537 were accumulated by Guardian L P. The California-based Skba Cap Mgmt Limited has invested 1.6% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Fort Point Capital Prtnrs Ltd Llc owns 0.36% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 4,965 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.4% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Medifast Advances Philanthropic Initiative, Partners with its OPTAVIA® Community to Promote Healthy Habit Creation – PRNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs expanded use of Glaxo’s asthma med Nucala – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aurora Cannabis to Host Fourth Quarter 2019 Investor Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medifast: An Undervalued And Overlooked High Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold MED shares while 67 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 12.29 million shares or 8.50% more from 11.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hoplite Cap Management Ltd Partnership reported 7.17% stake. 700 were reported by First Manhattan. Kbc Gp Nv holds 13,487 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,972 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fund Mgmt Sa invested 0.05% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Advsr Preferred Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 396 shares. Zacks Inv Management reported 8,019 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.02% stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Raymond James Ser Advisors Incorporated holds 2,743 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 9,492 shares. Seizert Cap Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 4,729 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 95 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Llc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Elk Creek Prns Limited Liability reported 0.68% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).