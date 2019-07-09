G2 Investment Partners Management Increases Position in Rignet (RNET); Jet Capital Investors LP Position in Pg&E (PCG) Boosted as Share Value Rose

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1266.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 1.62M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.75 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.15 million, up from 128,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.87. About 5.70M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Diablo Canyon Power Plant, Units 1 and 2; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pitre To Receive Lifetime Legal Achievement Award; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/21/2018 11:09 AM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM; 22/03/2018 – In Advance of 2018 Wildfire Season, PG&E Takes Action with Comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program; 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Rev $4.06B; 03/04/2018 – PG&E: POWER CHARGE INDIFFERENCE ADJUSTMENT NEEDS TO BE UPDATED

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Rignet Inc (RNET) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 168,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 831,654 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.13M, up from 663,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Rignet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.70% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $10.21. About 44,657 shares traded. RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) has declined 30.90% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical RNET News: 06/03/2018 – RIGNET 4Q REV. $56.8M, EST. $52.1M (2 EST.); 26/03/2018 – RigNet Announces Closing of lntelie Acquisition; 06/03/2018 – RIGNET 4Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C (2 EST.); 18/04/2018 – RigNet Announces Acquisitions in Energy Sector; 07/05/2018 – RigNet 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 06/03/2018 RigNet 4Q Loss/Shr 31c; 21/04/2018 – DJ RigNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNET); 07/05/2018 – RIGNET 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 18/04/2018 – RIGNET INC – ACQUIRED AUTOMATION COMMUNICATIONS ENGINEERING CORP AND SAFETY CONTROLS, INC; 26/03/2018 – RigNet Announces Closing of Intelie Acquisition

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc (Put) by 114,631 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $11.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 489,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 740,395 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Legal And General Gru Public Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Bessemer Grp invested in 720,327 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cambridge Inv Advisors holds 0% or 15,569 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP invested in 0.02% or 598,276 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 9,852 shares or 0% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards And Co stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). First Republic Invest owns 17,517 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Llc reported 204 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Van Eck Assocs Corp holds 0.01% or 65,590 shares. Valley National Advisers reported 46 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,980 shares. 931,800 are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. 11.37M were accumulated by Bluemountain Capital Ltd. Geode Cap Ltd reported 1.04M shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold RNET shares while 21 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 16.42 million shares or 0.21% more from 16.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Company has 574,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 34,213 were reported by Parametric Limited Liability Company. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). Stephens Inc Ar owns 15,690 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 930,730 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 47,929 shares. 74,989 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Management. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 678,288 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Punch Investment Mngmt invested 0.42% of its portfolio in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). Panagora Asset Inc has 312 shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo Mn owns 27,078 shares. One Trading Lp has 0% invested in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) for 402 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De invested 0% of its portfolio in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited holds 32,215 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

