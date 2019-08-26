G2 Investment Partners Management Increases Holding in Stamps Com (STMP); Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Position in Argan (AGX) Has Cut as Valuation Declined

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The hedge fund held 86,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $603.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $38.6. About 90,862 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 7049.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 176,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The hedge fund held 178,727 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.55 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $64.53. About 647,092 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com: Expect 2018 Effective Tax Rate to Be 22%, Compares to Previous Guidance of 28%; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS $9.60-Adj EPS $10.60; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP); 17/05/2018 – Stamps.com Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q ADJ EPS $2.54, EST. $1.90; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70

More notable recent Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AAPL Stock: Why Apple Will Be A Whole New Company in Five Years – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “STMP or BABA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bear of the Day: Stamps.com (STMP) – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Technology – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stamps.com: Now Very Interesting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Talend S A by 175,953 shares to 227,500 shares, valued at $11.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leaf Group Ltd by 221,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,864 shares, and cut its stake in Egain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN).

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes.