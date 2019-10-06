G2 Investment Partners Management Increased Its Position in Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) as Share Price Rose; As Bio Techne (TECH) Market Value Rose, Pdt Partners Has Lowered by $1.45 Million Its Position

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 6,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 43,706 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.11 million, down from 50,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $201.4. About 108,315 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22; 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) by 110.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 220,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 71.68% . The hedge fund held 420,692 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Westport Fuel Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.02M market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.55. About 541,637 shares traded. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has risen 18.80% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 22/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $67.6 MLN VS $60.0 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Rev $67.6M; 17/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – REVISING CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GUIDANCE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO A RANGE OF $235 MLN TO $255 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 22/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS. $60.1 MLN; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 11 PCT; 17/05/2018 – SNAM: PACT WITH WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS TO BUY UNIT; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE FULL YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Revising Consolidated FY Rev Guidance From Continuing Ops to $235M-$255M; 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Names Michele Buchignani to Board

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $317.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Upland Software Inc by 214,698 shares to 182,488 shares, valued at $8.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acacia Communications Inc by 32,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,093 shares, and cut its stake in Mix Telematics Ltd (NYSE:MIXT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold WPRT shares while 18 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 26.95 million shares or 1.57% less from 27.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Group Lc reported 0% stake. Granite Investment Prtn Lc, California-based fund reported 302,490 shares. Tudor Et Al accumulated 58,231 shares or 0% of the stock. G2 Inv Ptnrs Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Hudson Bay Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 515,601 shares. The New York-based Grace And White Ny has invested 1.27% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). 1,275 are held by Advisory Ser Llc. Bessemer Grp Inc has 0% invested in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) for 400 shares. Everett Harris & Ca invested in 0% or 39,000 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 27,237 shares. Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) holds 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) or 5,644 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn owns 25,599 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 26,942 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) for 50 shares. 345,040 were reported by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TECH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 34.46 million shares or 0.32% less from 34.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Ltd holds 3,115 shares. Trexquant Lp holds 3,221 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reported 0.04% stake. Ameriprise Fincl has 590,108 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Inc stated it has 47,615 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,030 shares. Sun Life invested 0.12% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Foundry Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Moreover, Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Limited Com has 0% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 1,305 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Conestoga Cap Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 1.71% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Earnest Partners Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Parsons Mngmt Inc Ri stated it has 1,286 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 0.03% or 25,528 shares. Transamerica Advisors has invested 0% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $132,530 activity. BAUMGARTNER ROBERT V also bought $95,530 worth of Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) shares.

Analysts await Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 14.10% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.78 per share. TECH’s profit will be $33.73 million for 56.57 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Bio-Techne Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.24% negative EPS growth.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 23,995 shares to 298,500 shares, valued at $25.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 10,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Shake Shack Inc.